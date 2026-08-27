One Feeling May Help You Finally Follow Through On Your Health Goals
You know the moment when you want to do the healthy thing, but the easier option wins? Maybe you planned to work out after work, but the couch looked better.
Or you meant to cook, but ordering dinner felt easier after a long day. Following through on health goals isn't always about knowing what to do.
Your emotions can shape what feels doable, too. In a new analysis of nearly 7,000 people, researchers examined whether one particular feeling was linked to healthier behaviors.
About the study
Researchers pooled data from 24 samples involving nearly 7,000 people, including community and student populations, medical groups, and veterans. Some participants were living with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, or cancer.
Participants reported how grateful they generally felt or felt at a particular moment. They also reported health-promoting behaviors such as eating fresh produce, staying active, and managing stress.
Researchers measured positive and negative emotions and future-oriented thinking to explore what might explain the connection between gratitude and healthier behaviors.
Gratitude was linked to healthier behaviors
People who reported more gratitude also tended to report more health-promoting behaviors. This held across different groups and whether gratitude was measured as a general tendency or temporary feeling.
The connection became smaller after researchers accounted for positive emotions, negative emotions, and future-oriented thinking, but it remained.
Gratitude may be linked to healthier behaviors partly because grateful people tend to feel more positive, experience less negative emotion, and think more about the future.
The analysis can't prove gratitude causes healthier choices, but it does show a consistent association.
Why gratitude may help with follow-through
When you're stressed or frustrated, immediate comfort can easily win over a long-term goal. Skipping a workout or ordering takeout might feel right in the moment, even when it doesn't match what you ultimately want.
Anything that helps you settle first, even a longer exhale, leaves more room to weigh the choice.
That's where self-regulation comes in. It's your ability to keep a goal in mind and guide your behavior toward it over time.
Gratitude may support this process through both mood and future-oriented thinking.
Feeling grateful is associated with more positive and less negative emotion, including lower levels of anxiety and depression, while also being linked to thinking more about the future. Together, these factors may make it easier to stay focused on longer-term health goals.
A simple way to practice gratitude
You don't need an elaborate routine. A small daily habit may lift your mood fairly quickly. Try one of these:
- Make it specific: Write down one thing you're grateful for or appreciate something your body allows you to do.
- Connect it to a habit: Before a workout, think about what you're grateful your body can do. Before a meal, appreciate having nourishing food available.
The goal isn't to force positivity. It's to create a quick mental cue that reconnects you with why a health goal matters.
The takeaway
Across nearly 7,000 people, greater gratitude was associated with more health-promoting behaviors. Mood and future-oriented thinking explained part of the relationship, but not all of it.
A quick gratitude practice may be a simple way to keep your health goals in sight.