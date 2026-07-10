A Longer Exhale Benefits Your Brain — Not Just Your Stress Levels
Okay, humor me for a second.
Take a slow breath in.
Now let it out... just a little more slowly.
Feels good, right?
Lately I've realized how often I catch myself holding my breath without even noticing. I'm answering emails, driving, working against a deadline, and suddenly I realize I've been taking these tiny, shallow breaths for who knows how long. So over the past few months, I've been making a conscious effort to slow down and take longer, fuller exhales.
It turns out there's more going on than simply feeling calmer. New research1 suggests the way we breathe may actually change what's happening inside our brains, influencing how we process information and even how we make decisions.
What happens when you intentionally slow your breathing
This study wasn't really about stress relief. It was about whether changing your breathing could change the way your brain processes information.
Participants completed a series of decision-making tasks twice: once while breathing normally and once while intentionally making their exhales longer than their inhales.
At the same time, researchers measured brain activity and heart rate variability (HRV) to see what was happening inside the body.
A longer exhale changed both the body & the brain
The longer exhale did exactly what physiologists would expect. It shifted participants into a more parasympathetic, or "rest and digest," state and increased HRV.
That physiological shift was accompanied by changes in brain regions involved in evaluating rewards. Participants became slightly more responsive to potential rewards, not because they ignored risk, but because their brains appeared to value opportunities a little differently when their bodies were calmer.
What this means outside the lab
You're making dozens of decisions every day while your nervous system is constantly shifting between states of calm and stress.
Should you speak up in a meeting? Have that difficult conversation? Try something new? Go for the workout after a long day? Stress often nudges our brains toward caution and threat detection. This study suggests that when the body feels calmer, the brain may evaluate the exact same situation a little differently.
The next time you notice yourself feeling overwhelmed, try extending your exhale so it's a little longer than your inhale. For example, breathe in for four seconds and out for six or eight. You don't need to force it or breathe unnaturally slowly. Just letting the exhale linger a bit longer may help shift your nervous system toward a calmer physiological state.
The takeaway
We often treat breathing exercises as little more than stress-management techniques. This research suggests they may be doing something much more interesting. By changing our physiology first, we may also be creating the conditions for clearer thinking, greater emotional flexibility, and more intentional decision-making.