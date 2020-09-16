I'm A Nutritionist: Here's How I Plan To Lose 20 Pounds

As a nutritionist and health consultant in private practice, I know my stuff. But it takes more than knowing my stuff to reach my own health and wellness goals. Despite the cliché, I want to get into the best shape of my life, and I have about 20 pounds to lose.

I had two babies in the past three years and indulged in croissants and treats while I was pregnant (both times). I'd like to get back to my pre-pregnancy weight because that feels best, physically and mentally. Also, I also don’t want to wear maternity clothes forever! I’m planning on success and using these simple tools.