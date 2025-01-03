Advertisement
I’m A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I’m Setting For 2025
New Year's resolutions, goals, intentions—whatever you call them—often center around health. Including for us dietitians.
This time last year, I set a goal of increasing my protein intake to 100 grams a day. And you know what—it was easier than I thought! Not to mention, it was a habit I enjoyed maintaining for the entire year.
For this coming year, I have a few smaller food goals in mind to help diversify my plate and support my fitness goals.
Try out a new recipe each week
I felt like my creativity in the kitchen was at an all-time low this year. I had the same foods and recipes on repeat week after week (I relied on salad kits a lot for easy lunches).
But I do love cooking, finding new recipes, and making them my own. Also, prepping a recipe that makes 3-4 servings acts as a mini meal prep—and I know I’m more likely to get enough protein and fiber when I have ready-to-eat food.
My plan is to whip up one new recipe a week to add some fun back into the kitchen and pull me outside my comfort zone.
Join a local CSA
Joining a local CSA (community-supported agriculture) is a great way to support local farmers and get fresh produce. I’ve had plenty of friends sign up for ones over the years, but have only toyed with signing myself up. I'm so used to my routine of heading to the grocery store (occasionally supplementing with farmer’s markets).
So, this year, I’m going to commit. And I’m also certain the delivery of seasonal, local produce will inherently add new foods to my plate and, therefore, more new recipes. My only problem is narrowing down on all the incredible CSA options in the Boston area.
Actually take my creatine supplement daily
Last January, I also started taking a creatine supplement for the first time ever after mindbodygreen released creatine+ with taurine (which is 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 2 grams of taurine).
A small scoop of this flavorless powder mixed seamlessly in my morning oats. For two months, it was a religious part of my routine. I felt more energized during workouts and less sore after especially challenging sessions.* And after these two months, I was already picking up heavier weights at the gym. (These women also noticed more strength and muscle tone from taking creatine+.*)
Then, life got in the way. I was traveling a lot, I moved, and my routine was rattled.
Now that I’m more settled, I’m starting to pick up my creatine habit again because I know how good I can feel when taking it consistently.
So, for 2025, creatine+ is going to become a breakfast staple once again as I add it to oats, yogurt, and chia pudding. And there’s no excuse to stop even if traveling for a week as it’s now also available as a convenient drink mix.
Eat 2-3 servings of seafood a week
Lastly, I’m aiming to add more seafood to my diet in 2025. That means more salmon, tuna, trout, shrimp, sardines, and so on.
Both the Dietary Guidelines for Americans1 and the American Heart Association2 recommend eating a minimum of 2 servings of seafood a week (to get those beneficial omega-3 fats).
I have consistently fallen short of that goal, even though I genuinely love all seafood.
That’s why I’m going to make seafood more of a priority for me this year. The plan is to always have canned salmon and tuna on hand for easy (and affordable) protein sources, some options (like shrimp and tilapia) in the freezer, and expand beyond just buying fresh salmon filets. I’m also looking into meat and seafood delivery boxes.
The takeaway
For 2025, my overarching nutrition goals are to increase variety in my diet and stick to a science-backed supplement routine. And most of these goals are just tweaking things that I already do.
I’m not changing everything about my diet. Instead, the plan is to make a few small, targeted tweaks that are feasible for the long-term and enjoyable at the moment.
