This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $65 Off
When it comes to self-care, facials are my weakness. I used to splurge (perhaps a bit too regularly) on these professional treatments, convinced I'd never achieve the same gleaming results from at-home skin care. After all, I didn't have any of the elusive tools or gadgets my esthetician called on to make my skin glow, like a microcurrent device.
Lucky for me, a few stellar at-home tools have hit the scene in recent years, like the NuFACE Trinity+, a microcurrent facial device that has an army of beauty experts, dermatologists, and skin care fanatics singing its praises—our editors included.
While microcurrent technology tends to come with a higher price tag, you can currently save 40% on the NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit, which includes the facial toning device and the activating gel (aka, everything you need to reap the benefits of microcurrent).
What's great about the NuFace
If you spend any time on social media, you've likely seen videos featuring the two-pronged device and its skin-firming results.
Typically, where there's hype, there's skepticism. But our former beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, swears the NuFACE is one microcurrent device that's worth the buzz (pun intended).
In fact, Schneider says results are visible within minutes, transforming a puffy, swollen face into a snatched jawline and lifted cheeks. You can check out her before and after pictures below and read her full review here.
As someone who was previously intimidated by such tools, I love that the NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit has literally everything you need to (for lack of a better term) get started. There's even an app with step-by-step tutorials, selfie trackers, and custom reminders to get your "facial workouts" in.
The device itself has three intensity settings and a newly added "boost" button, which applies 25% more microcurrent to any areas where you want amplified results. You can use the standard facial trainer attachment or simply swap it out for specialized treatments with a red light therapy wrinkle reducer or lip and eye attachment, which are both included in the starter kit.
While results can be seen after just one microcurrent session, experts like Darden recommend using at-home devices consistently for the best outcome. "Generally speaking, it's best to [use at-home devices] five times a week for the first several weeks, and then you can reduce the frequency after that to maintain," she previously advised.
The benefits of microcurrent
Microcurrent is a noninvasive treatment, making these tools safe (and easy) to use at home. That is, of course, if you're using a high-quality, FDA-cleared device like the NuFACE.
Often referred to as a "workout" for your skin, microcurrent uses tiny electrical pulses to stimulate the facial muscles with each use. Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden previously told mindbodygreen that this helps to "improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles."
Basically, microcurrent triggers your skin's facial muscles to act younger through the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our bodies use ATP to create more collagen and elastin, which unfortunately decline with age. When we apply microcurrent, it stimulates the muscles to enhance ATP production and, therefore, produces more collagen and elastin.
Because of its sculpting effects, microcurrent is a favored treatment for those concerned about aging or sagging skin—but people of all ages swear by the results. Research is still limited, but one clinical study in 30 women under the age of 45 resulted in improved skin appearance and reduced wrinkle depth after 30 consecutive 20-minute sessions.
In a NuFACE-specific clinical trial, 85% of users experienced improved facial contour, and 80% said their skin felt smoother after using the device for just five minutes per day for 60 days.
Rescue Spa founder Danuta Mieloch doubles down on the benefits of microcurrent, telling mbg, "It assists in better penetration of products, improves facial contour, softens wrinkles—it is literally a workout for your skin and the muscles of the face. It helps you get that natural, noninvasive lift that clients keep coming back for."
The takeaway
If you've considered investing in a microcurrent device, there's never been a better time to splurge than with this current markdown on the NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit. You'll be saving 40%—and your skin will thank you even more than your wallet. Just think of all the money you could save on professional treatments.
Curious how the NuFACE stacks up to its competitors? Check out our NuFACE-versus-Ziip and NuFACE-versus-Solawave comparisons.
