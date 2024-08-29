Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently $65 Off

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
August 29, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of dark haired woman smiling on pink background
Image by mbg creative
August 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to self-care, facials are my weakness. I used to splurge (perhaps a bit too regularly) on these professional treatments, convinced I'd never achieve the same gleaming results from at-home skin care. After all, I didn't have any of the elusive tools or gadgets my esthetician called on to make my skin glow, like a microcurrent device.

Lucky for me, a few stellar at-home tools have hit the scene in recent years, like the NuFACE Trinity+, a microcurrent facial device that has an army of beauty experts, dermatologists, and skin care fanatics singing its praises—our editors included.

While microcurrent technology tends to come with a higher price tag, you can currently save $65 on the NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit, which includes the facial toning device and the activating gel (aka, everything you need to reap the benefits of microcurrent).

(Editor's Note: The original deal featured this morning sold out—so we found you the next best option for $65 off!)

Nuface Trinity+ Starter Kit

$200 (was $265)
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit+

What's great about the NuFace

If you spend any time on social media, you've likely seen videos featuring the two-pronged device and its skin-firming results. 

Typically, where there's hype, there's skepticism. But our beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, swears the NuFACE is one microcurrent device that's worth the buzz (pun intended).

In fact, Schneider says results are visible within minutes, transforming a puffy, swollen face into a snatched jawline and lifted cheeks. You can check out her before and after pictures below and read her full review here.

As someone who was previously intimidated by such tools, I love that the NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit has literally everything you need to (for lack of a better term) get started. There's even an app with step-by-step tutorials, selfie trackers, and custom reminders to get your "facial workouts" in.

The device itself has three intensity settings and a newly added "boost" button, which applies 25% more microcurrent to any areas where you want amplified results. You can use the standard facial trainer attachment or simply swap it out for specialized treatments with a red light therapy wrinkle reducer or lip and eye attachment, which are both included in the starter kit.

While results can be seen after just one microcurrent session, experts like Darden recommend using at-home devices consistently for the best outcome. "Generally speaking, it's best to [use at-home devices] five times a week for the first several weeks, and then you can reduce the frequency after that to maintain," she previously advised. 

Jamie's before/after results with NuFACE
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg Creative

The benefits of microcurrent

Microcurrent is a noninvasive treatment, making these tools safe (and easy) to use at home. That is, of course, if you're using a high-quality, FDA-cleared device like the NuFACE

Often referred to as a "workout" for your skin, microcurrent uses tiny electrical pulses to stimulate the facial muscles with each use. Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden previously told mindbodygreen that this helps to "improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles."

Basically, microcurrent triggers your skin's facial muscles to act younger through the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our bodies use ATP to create more collagen and elastin, which unfortunately decline with age. When we apply microcurrent, it stimulates the muscles to enhance ATP production and, therefore, produce more collagen and elastin.

Because of its sculpting effects, microcurrent is a favored treatment for those concerned about aging or sagging skin—but people of all ages swear by the results. Research is still limited, but one clinical study in 30 women under the age of 45 resulted in improved skin appearance and reduced wrinkle depth after 30 consecutive 20-minute sessions.

In a NuFACE-specific clinical trial, 85% of users experienced improved facial contour, and 80% said their skin felt smoother after using the device for just five minutes per day for 60 days.

Rescue Spa founder Danuta Mieloch doubles down on the benefits of microcurrent, telling mbg, "It assists in better penetration of products, improves facial contour, softens wrinkles—it is literally a workout for your skin and the muscles of the face. It helps you get that natural noninvasive lift that clients keep coming back for." 

Nuface Trinity+ Starter Kit

$200 (was $265)
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit+

The takeaway

If you've considered investing in a microcurrent device, there's never been a better time to splurge than with this current markdown on the NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit. You'll be saving $65—and your skin will thank you even more than your wallet. Just think of all the money you could save on professional treatments.

Curious how the NuFACE stacks up to its competitors? Check out our NuFACE-versus-Ziip and NuFACE-versus-Solawave comparisons.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth
Beauty

This Tea Rinse Is Like An At-Home Salon Appointment & Helps With Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.