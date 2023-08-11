This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently 25% Off

If you spend any time on social media, you've likely seen videos featuring the two-pronged device and its skin-firming results.

Typically, where there's hype, there's skepticism. But our beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, swears the NuFACE is one microcurrent device that's worth the buzz (pun intended).

In fact, Schneider says results are visible within minutes, transforming a puffy, swollen face into a snatched jawline and lifted cheeks. You can check out her before and after pictures and full review here.

As someone who was previously intimidated by such tools, I love that the NuFACE starter kit has literally everything you need to (for lack of a better term) get started. There's even an app with step-by-step tutorials, selfie trackers, and custom reminders to get your "facial workouts" in.

The device has three intensity settings and a newly added "boost" button, which applies 25% more microcurrent to any areas where you want amplified results. You can use the standard facial trainer attachment (included in the kit) or simply swap it out for specialized treatments with a red light therapy wrinkle reducer or lip and eye attachment, which are sold separately.

While results can be seen after just one microcurrent session, experts like Darden recommend using at-home devices consistently for the best outcome. "Generally speaking, it's best to [use at-home devices] five times a week for the first several weeks, and then you can reduce the frequency after that to maintain," she previously advised.