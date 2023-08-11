This Product Lifts Your Cheekbones In Just One Use & It's Currently 25% Off
When it comes to self care, facials are my weakness. I used to splurge (perhaps a bit too regularly) on these professional treatments, convinced I'd never achieve the same gleaming results from at-home skin care. After all, I didn't have any of the elusive tools or gadgets my esthetician called on to make my skin glow, like a microcurrent device.
Lucky for me, a few stellar at-home tools have hit the scene in recent years, like the NuFACE Trinity, a microcurrent facial device that has an army of beauty experts, dermatologists, and skin care fanatics singing its praises. While its typical $350 price tag may have turned you off in the past, the NuFACE Starter Kit is currently marked down 25% in Dermstore's anniversary sale.
Advertisement
What's great about the NuFACE
If you spend any time on social media, you've likely seen videos featuring the two-pronged device and its skin-firming results.
Typically, where there's hype, there's skepticism. But our beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, swears the NuFACE is one microcurrent device that's worth the buzz (pun intended).
In fact, Schneider says results are visible within minutes, transforming a puffy, swollen face into a snatched jawline and lifted cheeks. You can check out her before and after pictures and full review here.
As someone who was previously intimidated by such tools, I love that the NuFACE starter kit has literally everything you need to (for lack of a better term) get started. There's even an app with step-by-step tutorials, selfie trackers, and custom reminders to get your "facial workouts" in.
The device has three intensity settings and a newly added "boost" button, which applies 25% more microcurrent to any areas where you want amplified results. You can use the standard facial trainer attachment (included in the kit) or simply swap it out for specialized treatments with a red light therapy wrinkle reducer or lip and eye attachment, which are sold separately.
While results can be seen after just one microcurrent session, experts like Darden recommend using at-home devices consistently for the best outcome. "Generally speaking, it's best to [use at-home devices] five times a week for the first several weeks, and then you can reduce the frequency after that to maintain," she previously advised.
The benefits of microcurrent
Microcurrent is a noninvasive treatment, making these tools safe (and easy) to use at home. That is, of course, if you're using a high-quality, FDA-cleared device like the NuFACE.
Often referred to as a "workout" for your skin, microcurrent uses tiny electrical pulses to stimulate the facial muscles with each use. Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden previously told mindbodygreen this helps to "improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles."
Basically, microcurrent triggers your skin's facial muscles to act younger through the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our bodies use ATP to create more collagen and elastin, which unfortunately decline with age. When we apply microcurrent, it stimulates the muscles to enhance ATP production and therefore produce more collagen and elastin.
Because of its sculpting effects, microcurrent is a favored treatment for those concerned about aging or sagging skin—but people of all ages swear by the results. Research is still limited, but one clinical study in 30 women under the age of 45 resulted in improved skin appearance and reduced wrinkle depth after 30 consecutive 20-minute sessions.
In a NuFACE-specific clinical trial, 85% of users experienced improved facial contour and 80% said their skin felt smoother after using the device for just five minutes per day for 60 days.
Rescue Spa founder Danuta Mieloch doubles down on the benefits of microcurrent, telling mbg, "It assists in better penetration of products, improves facial contour, softens wrinkles—it is literally a workout for your skin and the muscles of the face. It helps you get that natural noninvasive lift that clients keep coming back for."
The takeaway
If you've considered investing in a microcurrent device, there's never been a better time to splurge than in Dermstore's anniversary sale. For $265, you can get the clinically backed NuFACE Trinity+ and a bottle of the Aqua Gel Activator. Plus, your purchase comes with a free gift (another mini aqua gel activator and a compact mirror, worth $50). That's over $100 in savings—and your skin will thank you even more than your wallet.
Curious how the NuFACE stacks up to its competitors? Check out our NuFACE versus Ziip and NuFACE versus Solawave comparisons. You can also snag a mini NuFACE starter kit for just $188. Just think of all the money you could save on professional treatments.
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.