November Will Be A Month Of Spiritual Awakenings: Here's Your Horoscope
Scorpio season starts off with an added dose of its signature intensity this year. Not only is the Sun surging through the sign of power, control, and merging until November 21, but activator Mars is also in Scorpio from October 30 to December 13.
With eclipse season beginning in the back half of the month, powerful changes and shifting alliances are afoot. Here are a few things to prepare for as we head into November.
The Scorpio new moon will oppose changemaker Uranus.
On November 4, the new moon in Scorpio will open the gateways to transformation, spiritual awakenings, and some sexy new energy. Sounds good to us! But don’t expect to go gently into those shadows. Radical changemaker Uranus will be opposing the new moon, with angsty Mars hovering nearby la luna. While new moons mark fresh starts and beginnings, the planets indicate that you may need to make some fast and, in some cases, extreme changes in order to tap into the new opportunities being presented near this date.
Next month’s Venus retrograde will shake up your love life, so start prepping now.
First, the good news: On November 5, love planet Venus begins an extended visit (through March 6, 2022) to Capricorn, the sign of long-term goals, responsibility, and power coupling. Yay for some stability in our pandemic-wracked love lives! Now the curveball: From December 19 to January 29, Venus will be retrograde, a challenging six-week cycle that happens every 18 months and can bring back exes or reveal the weak links in our relationships’ foundations. Get ahead of the curve by having some of the "hard conversations" now.
The Mars-Uranus opposition could cause upheaval.
On November 17, planetary hotheads Mars (in Scorpio) and Uranus (in Taurus) are again stirring the pot. These volatile heavenly bodies will face off in a dramatic opposition, which could drive up egos and power struggles, especially as they root into stubborn fixed signs. Choose your battles carefully today and make sure whatever you decide to fight for—or rebel against—is worthy of all the energy and conflict this Mars-Uranus opposition can unleash.
The Taurus lunar (full moon) eclipse kicks off a new eclipse series.
Huge moment incoming! On November 19, the Taurus full moon arrives as a lunar eclipse, bringing sweeping change to Taurus-ruled areas of money, work, daily life, and material possessions.
Not only is this the second-to-last eclipse of 2021 (the next one, in Sagittarius, arrives December 4), but it’s the inaugural eclipse in a brand-new series that will thunder across the Taurus/Scorpio axis between now and October 2023.
Get ready for huge global changes to the way the world deals with money, power, shared resources, work, and the structure of our daily lives. (We’ve already been seeing hints of this, from the fall 2021 Great Resignation of people quitting their jobs en masse, to Facebook’s rebranding as Meta and the behemoth’s long-term plan to create a “metaverse” where people can live major parts of their lives, including work, in a 3D virtual reality universe.)
This month’s lunar eclipse will be challenged by supersizer Jupiter in Aquarius, creating a T-square between the Sun, the moon, and Jupiter. We could feel pulled between a desire for control over our present situation and a competing urge to go big and futuristic.
Thanksgiving brings a dose of creative and compassionate energy.
Whether you observe Thanksgiving or renounce it as a holiday, the long Black Friday weekend falls during Sagittarius season, which begins November 21 and refocuses us on the big picture.
That weekend, Mars in Scorpio finally plays nice, swinging into a harmonious trine (120-angle) lovefest with enchanting Neptune in Pisces. Lay down any swords and channel this creative and compassionate energy into an inspiring project. Or, just give yourself a well-deserved break! It’s amazing what can come to us when we clear space to receive divine guidance. With a Mars-Neptune trine, intuitive guidance can arrive in a waterfall download. Leave some empty room in your schedule for that to find you!