November Will Be A Month Of Spiritual Awakenings: Here's Your Horoscope

Huge moment incoming! On November 19, the Taurus full moon arrives as a lunar eclipse, bringing sweeping change to Taurus-ruled areas of money, work, daily life, and material possessions.

Not only is this the second-to-last eclipse of 2021 (the next one, in Sagittarius, arrives December 4), but it’s the inaugural eclipse in a brand-new series that will thunder across the Taurus/Scorpio axis between now and October 2023.

Get ready for huge global changes to the way the world deals with money, power, shared resources, work, and the structure of our daily lives. (We’ve already been seeing hints of this, from the fall 2021 Great Resignation of people quitting their jobs en masse, to Facebook’s rebranding as Meta and the behemoth’s long-term plan to create a “metaverse” where people can live major parts of their lives, including work, in a 3D virtual reality universe.)

This month’s lunar eclipse will be challenged by supersizer Jupiter in Aquarius, creating a T-square between the Sun, the moon, and Jupiter. We could feel pulled between a desire for control over our present situation and a competing urge to go big and futuristic.