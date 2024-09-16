"Then I just go to bed like that," Ukeleghe adds. Keep in mind that this is a nighttime routine, as retinol can cause photosensitivity (meaning, the skin will be more sensitive to the sun and more susceptible to sun damage and burns). So while you can apply a moisturizing hand cream any time of the day, multiple times per day (we encourage you to!), you'll want to stick to an evening retinol regimen—and don't forget to apply SPF on those paws during the day.