How Much Can Better Sleep Lower Cancer Risk? What A New Study Reveals
Sleep is absolutely crucial for your brain, your mood, and your energy levels. But new research suggests that sleep quality may also influence cancer risk. A new study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 found that healthier sleep patterns were associated with significantly lower risks for several types of cancer and identified a unique "sleep signature" in blood proteins that may help explain why.
About the study
Poor sleep has been linked to higher cancer risk in previous research, but the biological mechanisms behind this connection remain unclear. To investigate, researchers analyzed data from 472,105 adults in the UK Biobank, creating a sleep health score based on five traits:
- Sleep duration: getting enough sleep, typically 7-9 hours for adults
- Chronotype: aligning your schedule with your natural sleep-wake preference
- Insomnia: whether you have difficulty falling or staying asleep
- Snoring: a potential indicator of sleep-disordered breathing
- Daytime sleepiness: how rested you feel during waking hours
Participants were categorized as having healthy sleep (score of 4 or higher), intermediate sleep (2-3), or poor sleep (1 or lower).
The team also examined plasma protein measurements from 52,920 participants, looking for patterns that might explain how sleep affects cancer risk at a molecular level.
Healthier sleep was linked to lower cancer risk, especially for GI cancers
Compared to those with poor sleep scores, participants with healthy sleep had a 36% lower risk of liver cancer and a 14% lower risk of lung cancer.
The protein analysis revealed even stronger associations. Researchers identified 303 plasma proteins that formed a distinct "sleep proteomic score." When they compared participants in the highest tertile of this score to those in the lowest, the risk reductions were dramatic:
- Liver cancer: 71% lower risk
- Stomach cancer: 54% lower risk
- Pancreatic cancer: 53% lower risk
- Gallbladder cancer: 54% lower risk
- Esophageal cancer: 35% lower risk
- Colorectal cancer: 28% lower risk
The five factors that defined healthy sleep
What's notable about this research is that it moves beyond the usual "get eight hours" advice. The sleep health score incorporated five distinct dimensions.
This multidimensional approach suggests that sleep quality involves much more than just time in bed. Someone who sleeps seven hours but wakes frequently, snores heavily, and feels exhausted by 2 p.m. may have a very different health profile than someone who sleeps the same amount but wakes refreshed.
How to support all five dimensions of sleep
While this study doesn't prove that improving sleep will prevent cancer, it adds to growing evidence that sleep is a foundational for all aspects of health. Here are evidence-backed ways to support better sleep:
- Get morning light exposure: Bright light within the first hour of waking helps regulate your circadian rhythm and supports your natural chronotype
- Keep a consistent schedule: Going to bed and waking at the same time, even on weekends, reinforces healthy sleep patterns
- Limit alcohol before bed: While it may help you fall asleep initially, alcohol disrupts sleep architecture and can worsen snoring
- Reduce screen time in the evening: Blue light exposure suppresses melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep
- Address persistent symptoms: If you regularly experience insomnia, loud snoring, or excessive daytime sleepiness, these are worth discussing with your doctor as they may signal underlying sleep disorders
The takeaway
This research suggests that sleep quality, measured across five dimensions, may influence cancer risk through measurable biological pathways. The discovery of a 303-protein sleep signature offers clues about potential biological pathways linking sleep and cancer risk. While more research is needed, prioritizing sleep across all five dimensions may be one of the most accessible ways to support long-term health.