Could Creatine Help The Body Fight Cancer? What Early Research Shows

The immune system has a lot of moving parts, but one of the most important is a type of cell called a dendritic cell. Think of dendritic cells as the immune system's scouts.They're the ones that patrol the body, spot threats, and then go back to headquarters to brief the rest of the immune system on what they found. Once they've sounded the alarm, they help activate the "killer" cells that go on to attack cancer. Without healthy, active dendritic cells, that whole chain of events breaks down.