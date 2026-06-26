Could Creatine Help The Body Fight Cancer? What Early Research Shows
Many people who start a creatine supplement are interested in is muscle, strength, and brain health benefits. It's one of the most studied supplements out there, and decades of data show that taking creatine (especially alongside a strength training routine) help you achieve those outcomes. Creatine's effects are often traced back to it's ability to help the body regenerate energy quickly, especially during times of stress. So researchers are increasingly interested in understanding what else creatine may power.
Researchers of a new study1 found that creatine plays a meaningful role in powering a specific type of immune cell that helps the body recognize and fight cancer. If that sounds surprising, the science behind it is actually pretty intuitive once you understand what these cells do.
About the study
The immune system has a lot of moving parts, but one of the most important is a type of cell called a dendritic cell. Think of dendritic cells as the immune system's scouts.They're the ones that patrol the body, spot threats, and then go back to headquarters to brief the rest of the immune system on what they found. Once they've sounded the alarm, they help activate the "killer" cells that go on to attack cancer. Without healthy, active dendritic cells, that whole chain of events breaks down.
Researchers at UCLA wanted to know whether creatine and a protein that carries creatine into cells play a role in how well dendritic cells do their job. Creatine had already shown up in earlier research as a booster for cancer-fighting T cells (the "killer" cells) and as something that helps shift certain immune cells into a more anti-inflammatory state.
For this study, the researchers ran experiments using mouse immune cells, a mouse melanoma model, and human immune cells from healthy individuals.
Creatine powered immune cells
When the researchers looked at mouse immune cells that couldn't take up creatine at all, those dendritic cells struggled. They had lower survival rates, weaker activation, and a reduced ability to prime the cancer-fighting T cells they're supposed to be briefing. Without creatine, the scouts couldn't do their job.
When they changed the experiment and added creatine to normal dendritic cells, the opposite happened. The cells had more energy, activated more strongly, and produced more of the signaling molecules that help coordinate an immune response.
In the mouse melanoma model, creatine supplementation slowed tumor growth. When the researchers looked inside the tumors, they found more activated dendritic cells and stronger T cell responses.
Why creatine matters for immune cell function
Dendritic cells (especially when the detect a threat) require a steady fuel supply to stay active and communicate with the rest of the immune system. It seems like creatine can help cells maintain stable energy levels even when demand is high.
The study also found that creatine's effect on energy levels directly influenced a key immune pathways, one that helps regulate inflammation and immune activation. In cells with normal creatine uptake, supplementing with creatine enhanced this pathway. In cells that couldn't take up creatine, the pathway was suppressed.
The researchers also tested creatine on human immune cells from healthy donors. Human dendritic cells treated with creatine showed enhanced activation and a greater ability to stimulate tumor-specific T cells, consistent with what they found in mice.
Beyond the lab findings, the researchers noted that lower creatine levels have been observed in cancer patients, particularly those with advanced disease, often in connection with cachexia, a severe form of muscle and weight loss that can accompany late-stage cancer.
A separate analysis of about 10 years of U.S. dietary data found that higher dietary creatine intake was associated with a lower incidence of cancer. That's an observational finding and it doesn't prove cause and effect, but it adds meaningful context to the picture.
What this means if you already take creatine
These are preclinical findings, so human trials are still needed before anyone can say definitively that creatine supplementation improves cancer outcomes in people.
That said, creatine is a well-tolerated supplement with a well-documented safety profile and a growing body of research on its benefits beyond muscle.
If you're new to creatine, taking 3-5 grams of creatine monohydrate per day is considered to be an effective dose at supporting creatine levels. This is a great option if you are most interested in creatine's metabolic benefits. And this one is a smart choice if you want to take advantage of the compounds cognitive capabilities.
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women
The takeaway
This is one of the first studies to find that creatine helps power dendritic cells, which play a central role in coordinating the body's response to cancer.
The research suggests creatine's benefits extend well beyond muscle and exercise performance. Human trials are still needed, but the findings add a interesting new layer to an already well-studied supplement.