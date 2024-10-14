Skip to Content
Integrative Health

New Analysis Of 99 Studies Shows Vitamin D Improves Blood Pressure, Cholesterol & Insulin

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 14, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Santi Nuñez / Stocksy
October 14, 2024

While most known for its role in bone and immune health, vitamin D touches pretty much every system in your body. And studies consistently show that poor vitamin D status is linked to type 2 diabetes1, heart disease2, and inflammation. (It's estimated that 41% of U.S. adults3 are vitamin D insufficient). 

While these associations are quite clear, research on the role of vitamin D supplementation as a way to improve these cardiometabolic risk factors (i.e., high blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure) has been more convoluted. 

So a group of researchers recently set out to analyze and distill findings from all the known randomized controlled trials on vitamin D and cardiometabolic risk factors4. All in all, they pooled data from 99 studies—and the results are pretty convincing. 

About the study

In this pooled analysis, researchers only included studies that looked at vitamin D supplementation compared to a placebo on measures of cardiometabolic health.

In total, 99 studies (with 17,656 participants of various ages) from around the world met these standards. 

Vitamin D supplements improve blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterol 

Results of this meta-analysis showed that taking a dose of 3,320 IU of vitamin D a day was linked to significant benefits, including: 

  • A reduction of blood pressure (both systolic and diastolic) 
  • Small, but meaningful, decreases in total cholesterol 
  • Improved fasting blood sugar 
  • Lower hemoglobin A1c (a longer-term measure of blood sugar control) 
  • Improved insulin sensitivity 

Who benefits from vitamin D the most? 

From this analysis, researchers also gleaned who benefited from vitamin D supplements the most. 

Overall, they found that vitamin D supplements had a more pronounced effect on: 

  • People with darker skin tones (likely due to lower baseline levels of vitamin D5)
  • Those with low vitamin D status to begin with (15 ng/mL as measured via a blood test) 
  • People with a BMI less than 30 (yes, BMI is not a good measure of health, but it is commonly still used in scientific research)
  • Adults 50 years and older (who are more prone to both vitamin D deficiency and cardiometabolic issues)  

If you fall into one (or more) of these categories, then a vitamin D supplement will likely serve you well. 

Take a personalized approach to vitamin D supplementation 

The researchers emphasized the need to take a personalized approach to supplementation. The value of 3,320 IU isn't meant to be a goal for everyone to aim for, as some will require more than that to reach and maintain optimal vitamin D levels, and some folks may need less. 

The first step in determining what's right for you is to get a vitamin D blood test. You can choose from at-home testing options (like these) or talk to your physician about adding the vitamin D test to your next set of labs. 

Now, while vitamin D sufficiency is considered to be greater than 30 mg/mL, optimal levels are even higher at 50 ng/mL.

Vitamin D supplements come in a range of doses to help get you there. For most people to achieve optimal levels, a daily supplement of 5,000 IU is recommended

Here are our expert-vetted recommendations for the best vitamin D supplements.

The takeaway 

If you've been having problems managing your blood sugar or pressure, it's time to check your vitamin D levels—because you're likely low.

This new analysis shows that vitamin D supplements are an effective way to improve those measures (and even help protect yourself against cardiometabolic diseases). You just need to find a high-quality supplement that delivers the right dose and stay consistent with it. 

