Integrative Health

New Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
September 28, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
Around 45% of dementia cases1 are potentially preventable by addressing certain lifestyle factors, one of them being diet. Research shows that eating more plant foods is associated with lower dementia risk. Plants provide various antioxidants that help counter inflammation, protect brain cells from oxidative damage, and improve blood flow to the brain (this is huge for supporting cognitive health). 

So researchers of a new study published in JAMA Network Open investigate the impact of consuming a diet high in a specific class of plant antioxidants (flavonoids) on dementia risk—especially for those who already have risk factors for the condition. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

About the study

For this study, researchers looked at dietary data from nearly 122,000 adults living in the UK. They then assigned a score to each food based on its flavonoid content so participants could easily be divided into high or low-flavonoid consumers at the end. 

Even if you aren’t familiar with the term flavonoids, you’ll recognize the list of high-flavonoid foods: berries, tea, grapes, red wine, apples, oranges, peppers, onions, and dark chocolate (to name a few). 

In addition, data on genetic risk for dementia (as indicated by the APOE4 variant), blood pressure, and depression was also collected—all of which are linked to higher dementia rates. 

Overall, researchers hypothesized that eating more of these specific foods would be linked to a lower dementia risk. And they were right. 

These foods lower dementia risk 

Results showed that those who ate the most flavonoid-containing foods had a significantly lower risk of dementia than those who ate the least. More specifically: 

  • Consuming six additional servings of flavonoid-rich foods a day was linked to a 28% lower risk of dementia 
  • Among those with the APOE4 genetic risk, dementia risk was reduced by 43% 
  • For those with depressive symptoms, the risk was reduced by 48%

However, the greatest risk reduction was seen in those consuming two of the following foods each day: 

  • 5 servings of tea 
  • 1 serving of red wine
  • .5 servings of berries 

Ok, but should you really drink more red wine? 

We know alcohol isn’t healthy, but red wine has always had the perception of being the exception. And red wine does contain a lot of plant antioxidants, including resveratrol.

It's actually the highest dietary source of resveratrol, and this compound has been scientifically shown to protect the lining of blood vessels2 and promote healthy blood flow3 to the brain and heart. 

And while this (and several previous studies4) show that drinking some red wine may have some benefits, it's still alcohol, the majority of research confirms that excessive wine consumption5 can increase dementia risk and that alcohol consumption in general increases cancer risk. 

So while consuming some alcohol can fit within a healthy diet, it’s not something that should be considered healthy.

What to eat for optimal brain health

According to this study, eating plenty of flavonoid-rich foods a day (at least six servings) can greatly lower your risk of dementia. Below, we list the foods highest in this antioxidant and what one serving of that food is equal to. 

  • Dark chocolate, 1 ounce (likely 1 square) 
  • Black tea, 8 ounces
  • Green tea, 8 ounces
  • Blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, 1 cup 
  • Apples, 1 medium
  • Oranges, 1 medium
  • Grapefruit, ½ of the fruit
  • Red and yellow onions, ½ cup cooked
  • Broccoli, 1 cup
  • Grapes, 1 cup  

Dark chocolate and red or black grapes also provide small amounts of resveratrol, but it’s likely not enough to hit the threshold that’s linked to brain benefits (amount 100-500 milligrams daily6). 

To hit that number, you may want to consider a resveratrol supplement. You can find supplements that just provide resveratrol, but a few of our favorite brain and memory supplements combine it with other clinically studied ingredients to support cognitive longevity. Here’s a list of our expert-vetted picks

The takeaway 

This new study provides further support that eating (or drinking) more antioxidant-rich foods like tea, berries, and dark chocolate can have a significant effect on lowering dementia risk—especially for those at a higher risk to start with. Just don’t rely on red wine to reduce your risk.  

