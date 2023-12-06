Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Flavonoids May Help Prevent Cognitive Decline, Research Shows

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Preventing cognitive decline or delaying its onset starts with the basics: Get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet, and manage your stress levels as much as possible.

If you already have these basics covered, new research suggests one way to take your brain health routine to the next level the next time you visit the grocery store.

How flavonoids impact cognitive health 

The new meta-analysis published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research suggests that “Habitual inclusion of flavonoids in the diet may play a preventive role against cognitive disorders1.” 

Flavo-what? Flavonoids are a type of chemical compound found in plants. This research analyzed 37 different studies to determine that flavonoids are associated with a 17% lower risk of cognitive decline—with some appearing to be even more beneficial for the brain.

Specifically, anthocyanins and flavones came out on top: Anthocyanins2 (found in foods like berries, currents, grapes, and some tropical fruits) were associated with a 27% lower risk, and flavones3 (found in foods like celery, artichokes, and kumquats) with a 23% lower risk of cognitive decline. 

The reason flavonoids are so great for brain health is multi-pronged. Researchers suspect flavonoids may be able to enhance brain flow and even block beta-amyloid plaque buildup4 in the brain, the latter a hallmark contributor to Alzheimer’s disease. Antioxidants like flavonoids also seem to help protect neurons and glial cells against neurotoxins-induced injury5 thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties. 

Now, this doesn’t mean flavonoids are the end-all-be-all when it comes to preventing cognitive decline. Consuming a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep6, and managing stress7 should all still be seen as the first steps. 

Much of the research around cause, prevention, and possible treatment for cognitive decline is still in the early stages. However, flavonoids come with a long list of other full-body benefits8, making them worth including in your diet and supplement routine whether you’re concerned about cognitive health or not. 

How to get more flavonoids

Below, some ready-to-add grocery list staples rich in 9flavonoids to consider: 

Fruits 

Vegetables

  • Celery 
  • Red peppers
  • Kale
  • Legumes
  • Artichoke

Herbs & beverages

  • Parsley 
  • Chamomile 
  • Mint
  • Red wine

The takeaway

A new analysis study found that consuming flavonoids may play a preventive role against cognitive disorders. Researchers suspect that flavonoids can enhance brain flow and even block beta-amyloid plaque buildup, but more research is needed to confirm the mechanisms behind the benefit. Regardless, flavonoids are beneficial for full-body health. Here, even more brain foods to keep in mind

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*
Integrative Health

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*

Braelyn Wood

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*
Integrative Health

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club
Women's Health

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club

Jamie Schneider

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now
Women's Health

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now

Jamie Schneider

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

Hearing Loss Can Happen At Any Time: 7 Ways To Protect Your Ears Daily
Integrative Health

Hearing Loss Can Happen At Any Time: 7 Ways To Protect Your Ears Daily

Emma Loewe

The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*
Integrative Health

The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Use These 3 Spices To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Use These 3 Spices To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training
Integrative Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training

Jason Wachob

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*
Integrative Health

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*

Braelyn Wood

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*
Integrative Health

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club
Women's Health

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club

Jamie Schneider

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now
Women's Health

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now

Jamie Schneider

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

Hearing Loss Can Happen At Any Time: 7 Ways To Protect Your Ears Daily
Integrative Health

Hearing Loss Can Happen At Any Time: 7 Ways To Protect Your Ears Daily

Emma Loewe

The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*
Integrative Health

The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Use These 3 Spices To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Use These 3 Spices To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training
Integrative Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: What Women Need To Know About Zone 2 Training

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.