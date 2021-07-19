What We Know About Coffee's Impact On Your Heartbeat Is All Wrong

Even after considering the genetic factors that can influence how we metabolize caffeine, "We could find no evidence on a population level that those who consumed more coffee or those exposed to more caffeine experienced a heightened risk for arrhythmias," study co-author Gregory Marcus, Ph.D. said in a news release.

In fact, the team actually saw that drinking coffee might lower the risk for arrhythmia—but only by a small degree.

"The majority of people, even those with arrhythmias, should be able to enjoy their cup of coffee, and maybe there are some people for whom caffeine or coffee may actually help reduce their risk," Marcus concludes. Sweet news for coffee fans everywhere.