Advertisement
Want To Reduce Your Inflammation? Study Says Take An Active Commute To Work
We all need a little inflammation for our immune systems to work and help us heal, but when it comes to chronic inflammation, it can have disastrous consequences on our health and wellbeing.
As such, there are a number of targeted approaches you can take to lower inflammation and feel your best, and according to new research published in the European Journal of Public Health, one of those approaches starts with your commute. Here's what they found.
Studying inflammation and active commutes
For this study, researchers wanted to better understand the associations between commuting habits (i.e. driving, taking the bus, biking, walking, etc.) and inflammation.
They analyzed existing research from the FINRISK study, a large Finnish population survey, which included over 6,000 middle-aged working adults across a number of years.
Through their analysis of cross-sectional data, they saw that adults who walked or biked at least 45 minutes a day for their commute showed lower levels or C-reactive protein (CRP) than those who didn't have active commutes.
If you've never heard of it, CRP is an inflammatory protein produced primarily by the liver, and it's one of the strongest markers of inflammation in the body. CRP is strongly associated with a host of autoimmune diseases1, as well as brain inflammation2, cancer3, chronic fatigue4, and even depression5.
The study authors note that an active commute was beneficial for combatting inflammation, even after adjusting for confounding variables like diet and leisure-time exercise, plus that the benefits of an active commute were even more pronounced in women.
What to do about it
As the study's lead author Sara Allaouat, MPH, notes in a news release, the team's findings indicate that regular active commuting may reduce inflammation among adults.
And not only that, but Allaouat adds that an active commute is better for the planet, too. "Promoting walking and cycling to work can lead to population-level health benefits as well as reduced emissions from motorized traffic," she explains. Talk about a win-win!
It is worth noting, however, that since this study is a reflection of the Finnish population, there's no guarantee these findings would translate to other countries. However, given that there's plenty of additional evidence to back up physical exercise for combatting inflammation, taking an active commute to work is a great place to start.
But of course, fear not if you don't live close enough to your office for an active commute. There are plenty of other lifestyle habits that could help reduce inflammation, like staying adequately hydrated, limiting refined sugar, and leaning on powerful anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric.
To that end, here are our favorite turmeric supplements to incorporate into your routine—whether you can bike to work or not!
The takeaway
For those of us who commute to work and live within a reasonable distance to get there by foot or bike, these findings suggest an active commute is not only great for combatting inflammation, but great for the planet, too.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel