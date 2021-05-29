When we're not getting enough sleep (i.e., quantity and quality), it can take a major toll on our cognitive abilities, making it more challenging to go about our day. Since coffee and other caffeinated beverages are often used to bolster us up when we're tired, researchers from Michigan State University wanted to know just how well caffeine actually counteracts inadequate sleep duration.

The team looked at over 275 individuals who had gone without sleep and then consumed caffeine or placebo. The 200 mg of caffeine (equivalent to about 2 cups of coffee) was delivered in a capsule. The participants were asked to perform a basic task, and then a more challenging task with multiple steps that had to be completed in a specific order, without skipping or repeating the steps.