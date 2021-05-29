mindbodygreen

News
New Research Says Coffee Can't Actually Make Up For Poor Sleep

New Research Says Coffee Can't Actually Make Up For Poor Sleep

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
drip coffee maker set up with mug on platter

Image by @katie.maynemarketing / Twenty20

May 29, 2021 — 9:03 AM

How many of us have reached for that large coffee after a night of poor sleep? It's not uncommon, but it also might not be all that helpful for getting us back on track, according to new research published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, & Cognition. Here's what the study found.

Studying the effects of caffeine: 

When we're not getting enough sleep (i.e., quantity and quality), it can take a major toll on our cognitive abilities, making it more challenging to go about our day. Since coffee and other caffeinated beverages are often used to bolster us up when we're tired, researchers from Michigan State University wanted to know just how well caffeine actually counteracts inadequate sleep duration.

The team looked at over 275 individuals who had gone without sleep and then consumed caffeine or placebo. The 200 mg of caffeine (equivalent to about 2 cups of coffee) was delivered in a capsule. The participants were asked to perform a basic task, and then a more challenging task with multiple steps that had to be completed in a specific order, without skipping or repeating the steps.

Advertisement

What they found:

The team observed that not clocking enough hours asleep worsened overall performance in both cognitive tasks, and caffeine wasn't enough to help participants get back on track to complete the challenging tasks. While it did seem to help slightly with the more basic tasks, the same couldn't be said for the more difficult ones.

As lead researcher Kimberly Fenn Ph.D. notes in a news release, “Although people may feel as if they can combat sleep deprivation with caffeine, their performance on higher-level tasks will likely still be impaired." This is one of the (many) reasons why suboptimal sleep over time can be so deleterious.

Even if caffeine can help you stay awake, she adds, "it doesn’t do much to prevent the sort of procedural errors that can cause things like medical mistakes and car accidents.” 

The takeaway:

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+

Sleep is an integral part of our overall well being, and when we don't get enough, we (unfortunately) can't expect coffee to pick up the slack. “Caffeine increases energy, reduces sleepiness, and can even improve mood, but it absolutely does not replace a full night of sleep," Fenn explains.

Moral of the story is: we can't rely on coffee, and must instead prioritize getting consistent quality sleep. Things like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, having a personalized bedtime routine, and using science-backed sleep-supporting supplements will always do far more for us (and our performance) than coffee ever can.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Is The First Thing A Neuroscientist Checks When Patients Have Brain Fog

Jamie Schneider
This Is The First Thing A Neuroscientist Checks When Patients Have Brain Fog
Integrative Health

These Sneaky Offenders Can Wreak Havoc On Your Gut (But They're Easy To Fix)

Jason Wachob
These Sneaky Offenders Can Wreak Havoc On Your Gut (But They're Easy To Fix)
Home

This 7-Step Care Routine Is Like A Spa Day For Your Houseplants

Sarah Regan
This 7-Step Care Routine Is Like A Spa Day For Your Houseplants
Sex

This Sex Position Makes It Way Easier For Women To Orgasm

Farrah Daniel
This Sex Position Makes It Way Easier For Women To Orgasm
Food Trends

5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them

Eliza Sullivan
5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them
Parenting

Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This

Sara Lyon
Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Beauty

Stumped On Which Color To Dye Your Hair? This Quiz Is Backed By Top Colorists

Jamie Schneider
Stumped On Which Color To Dye Your Hair? This Quiz Is Backed By Top Colorists
Recipes

This Exclusive Recipe From A Top Chef Is Packed With Gut-Friendly Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan
This Exclusive Recipe From A Top Chef Is Packed With Gut-Friendly Ingredients
Personal Growth

3 Smart Spending Habits To Adopt As We Exit (!!) Pandemic Life

Brianna Firestone
3 Smart Spending Habits To Adopt As We Exit (!!) Pandemic Life
Women's Health

Switching To Menstrual Cups? Here Are The Best For Every Body & Budget

Abby Moore
Switching To Menstrual Cups? Here Are The Best For Every Body & Budget
Parenting

Is The Idea Of Maternal Instinct A Myth? Here's What The Research Says

Dorian Smith-Garcia
Is The Idea Of Maternal Instinct A Myth? Here's What The Research Says
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-research-says-coffee-cant-actually-make-up-for-poor-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!