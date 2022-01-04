A New Moon Ritual To Help You Start 2022 With A Fresh Slate

This ritual is inspired by something that spiritual teachers Barbara Biziou and Primavera Salva shared with me during a virtual gathering for the recent winter solstice. In some lineages, they explained, the first 12 days of January are thought to predict how the next 12 months will go. If you have a productive day at work on January 4, for example, you might expect that April will be a month of career advancements or breakthroughs.

It's a high-stakes way to think about the next few weeks, but I appreciate its emphasis on groundwork and setting a solid foundation for yourself. While some manifestation lore tells us that we only need to think our goals into existence, this mindset reminds us of the importance of taking daily action.

I also think there's power in framing January as such an exciting and important time. It may be cold, dark, and bleak outside in many parts of the world right now, but that doesn't mean that our inner lives need to be dull or lackluster. Instead, we can use this well-timed ritual to plant the seeds for the year ahead—and actively help them grow.

1. Lean into the darkness one night this week. Set a cozy scene using a warming beverage, a soft blanket, and a favorite candle. Put your phone on airplane mode, dim the lights, and sit by a window so you can see the sliver of the moon if possible.

2. Consider the 12 months of the year. Starting with January, come up with one word that encapsulates your favorite thing about every month. Let your intuition guide you and don't second-guess what comes up. The word can be as vague or specific as you like. If you have trouble thinking of one for a certain month, refer to old photos taken during that month to jog your memory.

3. Once you have your 12 words, take out a piece of paper. Draw a circle in the middle of it. Starting with January up top, and then moving clockwise, place your words around the circle where the hours on a clock would go.