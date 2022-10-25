There's A New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse This Week—Here's What To Know
Once in a while, a lunar event coincides with a solar eclipse—and that's what we've got coming this Tuesday. Specifically, the new moon in Scorpio is going to partially cover the sun, and according to astrology expert, Imani Quinn, there are some things we should know to help work with this energy.
The astrology behind the new moon partial solar eclipse.
The new moon in Scorpio arrives Tuesday, October 25, with the partial solar eclipse reaching its maximum point around 7 a.m. EST. The eclipse will only be visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia—nevertheless, according to Quinn, we'll all feel its impact.
She tells mbg that Tuesday is actually going to kick off a two-week portal, leading up to the full moon in Taurus on November 8. "It's a portal where things speed up. We're gonna see a lot of unexpected blessings come in, so it's a time to really pay attention to what comes through that you weren't anticipating," she says.
Eclipse portals are also thought to speed up our destiny, Quinn adds, so there will likely be opportunities to change direction or realign to our true paths. And it might feel a bit topsy-turvy, but "overall, it's for our highest good," she notes.
This is also a time to loosen the reigns a bit, and trust that things are unfolding as they should. If you've been manifesting anything, Quinn tells mbg, this eclispe portal is a chance to sit back and have faith in the unknown.
How to work with this energy.
Along with finding a degree of surrender, release, and trust under this new moon partial solar eclipse, Quinn offers a couple practices you can do on the day of, or around, this event to help integrate its blessings.
For one thing, she tells mbg, you could do a sun meditation (because this new moon is particularly focused on solar energy). She recommends sitting in the sun and meditating on what's happening around you and in your life, as well as how your perspective is expanding. Then, follow up the meditation with a solid journaling sesh on your insights.
You could also do a four-card tarot spread for the eclipse, she says, using the following prompts for each card pull:
- What have I let go since the full moon in Scorpio in May?
- Where am I // Where is my energy presently?
- What is the solar eclipse bringing in that I can't see?
- What is the energy of this eclipse portal as a whole for for me?
Overall, Quinn says, "These transits can show you a new expansive horizon of opportunity—but beyond what you can see. So even if you have manifestation intentions you've been working with, let them sit in an open-ended way, so if things reach beyond what you saw as possible, you have the ability to receive it."
The takeaway.
The name of the game for this astrological event is surrender—and trust. Eclipses aren't known for being the easiest transits, but under this week's sky, you may just find unexpected opportunities and blessings are just around the corner.
