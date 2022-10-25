The new moon in Scorpio arrives Tuesday, October 25, with the partial solar eclipse reaching its maximum point around 7 a.m. EST. The eclipse will only be visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia—nevertheless, according to Quinn, we'll all feel its impact.

She tells mbg that Tuesday is actually going to kick off a two-week portal, leading up to the full moon in Taurus on November 8. "It's a portal where things speed up. We're gonna see a lot of unexpected blessings come in, so it's a time to really pay attention to what comes through that you weren't anticipating," she says.

Eclipse portals are also thought to speed up our destiny, Quinn adds, so there will likely be opportunities to change direction or realign to our true paths. And it might feel a bit topsy-turvy, but "overall, it's for our highest good," she notes.

This is also a time to loosen the reigns a bit, and trust that things are unfolding as they should. If you've been manifesting anything, Quinn tells mbg, this eclispe portal is a chance to sit back and have faith in the unknown.