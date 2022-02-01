6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Powerfully Zany Aquarius New Moon

Ready to go on a vision quest? On Tuesday, February 1, 2022’s only new moon in Aquarius activates our most idealistic, rainbow-bright notions about what could maybe, possibly be.

But before you start taking measurements and outlining tech specs, remember that Mercury is retrograde until February 3. Focus on the bigger framework until then and put a date on next week’s calendar for drilling down into the details. Whatever genius you cook up will be blessed by August 11, when the Aquarius full moon brings your efforts to fruition.

The 2022 Aquarius new moon always dovetails with the Lunar New Year, the moment when our astrological animals post a change of guard. After 2021’s industrious and methodical Metal Ox, the Water Tiger pounces in with fierce passion we haven’t felt for years. Tigers live on the edge, but they’re crafty creatures who can pull us out of a rut. In the emotional water element, we may all be purring a little more intensely or roaring with greater ferocity in 2022!

Here are six ways to tap into the energy of the 2022 Aquarius new moon: