6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Powerfully Zany Aquarius New Moon

6 Cosmic Collabs To Try At The 2022 Aquarius New Moon
Ready to go on a vision quest? On Tuesday, February 1, 2022’s only new moon in Aquarius activates our most idealistic, rainbow-bright notions about what could maybe, possibly be.
But before you start taking measurements and outlining tech specs, remember that Mercury is retrograde until February 3. Focus on the bigger framework until then and put a date on next week’s calendar for drilling down into the details. Whatever genius you cook up will be blessed by August 11, when the Aquarius full moon brings your efforts to fruition.
The 2022 Aquarius new moon always dovetails with the Lunar New Year, the moment when our astrological animals post a change of guard. After 2021’s industrious and methodical Metal Ox, the Water Tiger pounces in with fierce passion we haven’t felt for years. Tigers live on the edge, but they’re crafty creatures who can pull us out of a rut. In the emotional water element, we may all be purring a little more intensely or roaring with greater ferocity in 2022!
Here are six ways to tap into the energy of the 2022 Aquarius new moon:
1. Cultivate community.
No person is an island. The 2022 Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy, even as we continue to socially distance for safety and health. Has your world become a bit too isolated for your liking? We’re all struggling to find new ways to create community during the seemingly never-ending pandemic, but thankfully, innovative ideas keep emerging. Let this new moon guide you to “your people.”
From online memberships programs to virtual clubhouses, this is your cue to find folks who share your interests. If you’re working towards similar goals, how can you better support each other’s success? For example, if you’re all entrepreneurs, you might set up a weekly mastermind call. Artists can go back and forth with a file to co-create a masterpiece—or maybe your first NFT! (We’re launching our very own Astropreneurs membership that begins with the 2022 Aquarius new moon on February 1. If you’re a soul-centered entrepreneur or mystic on a mission, this is for you!)
The “sharing is caring” vibes of the 2022 Aquarius new moon could point you towards some modern-day remedies. Co-living is gaining popularity as friends pool resources to invest in a shared building or a piece of land. Who are the people in your pandemic bubble? Even if the 1960s flashback fantasy isn’t your cup of mushroom tea, this new moon may inspire other co-sharing ideas. For instance, maybe you rent an office with fellow freelancers. Or set up a babysitting or dog-walking pool with neighboring (pet) parents. How can you make each other’s lives easier and more fulfilling?
2. Build a cosmic cabinet.
The 2022 Aquarius new moon is a powerful opening to find your soul squad. This vibe lingers for all of Aquarius season. But beyond gaming buddies and social media friends, who are the people in your “Cosmic Cabinet?” This is your inner circle of go-to advisers, people whose feedback you trust to be unbiased and in your best interest. Some of them may be in-the-trenches collaborators who you know will step in for support at a moment’s notice.
There’s a quote from thought-leader Jim Rohn that says: “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” Take stock of your closest quintet. Are these people lifting you higher? Helping you further your dreams? Pushing you when you need some momentum? It’s not like you have to unfriend anyone here, but some shuffling could be in order.
You might start by mapping out the roles you need on your Cosmic Cabinet. Or make those cabinets. You may have one for business, one for family life and another for a passion project. See what happens if you list your cabinets by duty like “web developer” or “tax accountant.” Are there any gaps on the roster? Start scouting with the 2022 Aquarius new moon! Ask friends for recommendations since the people you’re looking for may be a mere degree of separation away.
3. Activate your activism.
Aquarius is the sign of unity and social justice, so let the 2022 Aquarius new moon shift your activism into gear. There’s no shortage of issues demanding attention from climate change to racial equity to helping people whose finances have been devastated by the pandemic.
Organize a GoFundMe for an out-of-work neighbor. Set up a Little Free Pantry on your block that neighbors can place dry and canned goods in. This new moon can show you where your generosity can make a difference. Or, if you’re short on time, lend support with a monthly donation.
Politics also fall under Aquarius’s domain. This new moon reminds us that one voice can make a major difference. Joining an existing chorus can really shift the tide. Find a place to engage and go make a difference, using this new moon as your guide.
4. Make a sudden move.
Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden events, breakthroughs and radical change. Yeah, we’ve all heard sayings like “one step at a time” or “progress, not perfection.” But sometimes, a bold leap is the way to go, even if it leaves jaws on the ground. At the 2022 Aquarius new moon, a swift shift could be in order. Step out of the safety zone and try a radically different approach. A little shock value can snap people back to attention. Have a read (or listen) of branding icon Seth Godin’s Purple Cow; it makes a strong case for standing out in the crowd!
5. Get tech-savvier.
There’s an app for everything now. But how well are you using all those $1.99 downloads cluttering up your home screen? Good chance your life would be a whole lot easier if you synced the data or set up automation and alerts. But what about your privacy settings? Many apps have built-in location trackers that you might not even be aware of, recording your every move and stamping your photos with metadata. On the bright side, there’s never been a better time to make a living as a media maven or online entrepreneur.
The 2022 Aquarius new moon is your call to sharpen up those digital skills—for fame or fortune (or both). Being an Instagram influencer, Etsy mogul, or TikToker can be a legit path to prosperity especially with the whole world going virtual. Do you have something to teach, a special skill to share, a unique product to sell? Check out places like General Assembly that offer a suite of online trainings in everything from data analysis to UX design. Or literally watch YouTube videos on how to turn your Instagram or YouTube account into a cash machine. So meta!
6. Be a relationship anarchist.
Liberated, equality-oriented Aquarius is the sign of universal love. This cosmic energy is the opposite of possessive. It’s experimental. Broad-minded. Rational. Under these thought-provoking moonbeams, you may have the objectivity to pull back and view your closest connections from a totally different headspace. Are you satisfied with the “container” you’ve set up for yourself? Or is it feeling restrictive or maybe unoriginal as if you’re following someone else’s guidelines instead of trusting the wisdom of your heart? The term “relationship anarchy” has been popular among the non-monogamy community for years, and with good reason. In its original definition, it allowed people to create their own manifestos and agreements for how to date and relate—unbound by any rules except the ones that the people in the relationship agree to.
Whether your heart has vacancy for multiple partners or is a room built for two, the 2022 Aquarius new moon is the perfect moment for reviewing your values. If you’re feeling courageous, you may want to host a “state of our union” with any significant other(s) in your life. Are you all on the same page? Happy with the direction of your bond? Where do your comfort levels lie around erotic and emotional exploration?
Caution: Conversations like these can get charged quickly, bringing the lightning bolt temper of Aquarius into the mix. If you choose to host such dialogues, don’t do so on a whim! Set a serene mood and make sure everyone has time to delve in deep. Taking periodic cool-down breaks may be necessary as differing viewpoints invariably emerge. Getting through the reactions is the hardest part. Once you do, intimacy could grow to unprecedented levels. You could see each other as unique human beings coming together by choice. That’s the “one love” vibe that Aquarius Bob Marley was talking about.
