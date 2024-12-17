Advertisement
An MD’s Top 5 (& Less Common) Tests For Proactive Women’s Health Care
Did you know that 80% of heart disease is preventable, yet it's still the leading cause of death among women?
Despite regular checkups, many health risks remain hidden, and women are left suffering and vulnerable. While many women focus on healthy eating, regular exercise, and good sleep hygiene to protect their health, these steps alone might not reveal the hidden risks that often go undetected.
Heart disease, cancer, and strokes are the top three health concerns for women, but other conditions—like thyroid disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, and fibroids—can quietly develop until symptoms appear.
Understand your health before the symptoms start
Many health conditions offer early warning signs long before they make themselves known. Being proactive means going beyond routine screenings like pap smears, mammograms, and bloodwork.
Today’s technology offers deeper insights into how your body is functioning, enabling you to take charge of your health in a personalized, preventative way. This approach is not just about avoiding disease—it's about enhancing long-term wellness and living a life of vitality. It’s empowerment at its finest.
As a board-certified OB-GYN physician and functional genomics and mind-body expert, I’ve cared for thousands of women throughout my career. Here are the five tests I recommend for women who want a more personalized and proactive approach to their health:
1. DNA testing:
Your genetic blueprint holds valuable clues about your health. By analyzing your genetics, you can uncover inherited risks for diseases like breast cancer or heart disease, determine how your body might respond to medications (pharmacogenomics), and understand how diet and lifestyle choices impact your health (nutritional genomics/nutrigenomics).
Furthermore, a recent study revealed that genetic testing has the potential to prevent almost 25% of premature deaths from common diseases like breast cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.
DNA testing provides patients with personalized insights to tailor their health strategies, screening schedules, and even medication choices to their unique genetic makeup while also helping them catch early signs of serious diseases.
2. Metabolomics:
This test analyzes blood, urine, or saliva samples to assess how well your body is functioning at a cellular level. Metabolomics reveals key information about blood sugar, hormone levels, vitamin and mineral status, and even bone health.
For example, it can detect early imbalances that might signal risks for osteoporosis, thyroid dysfunction, or diabetes. By addressing these issues early, many can be managed—or even reversed—before they develop into serious conditions.
3. Microbiomics:
Your gut health affects everything from digestion to immune function. Microbiome testing allows you to understand how your diet, lifestyle, and DNA influence the bacteria in your gut, which play a crucial role in overall health. For women, a balanced gut microbiome can help with everything from reducing inflammation to improving mental clarity1, hormone balance, and energy levels.
4. Epigenetics:
Your genes aren’t necessarily your destiny. Epigenetic testing shows how your lifestyle, health habits, and environment impact gene expression—essentially influencing how your body functions and ages. With this information, you can adopt strategies that improve epigenetics and gene expression2 and even slow down the aging process, giving you more control over your long-term health.
5. Whole body imaging:
Advanced imaging technologies, such as whole-body MRI, offer a radiation-free way to detect conditions ranging from tumors to endometriosis. This comprehensive look at the body’s internal structures enables earlier detection of issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, empowering women to take preventive action before a condition becomes critical.
Take control of your health today
While shifting the healthcare system from reactive to proactive is a long-term goal, there’s no reason to wait to apply these practices to your own life. These advanced tools for prevention and early detection are available now. By leveraging today’s health technology, women can take control of their health today and invest in long-term well-being and peace of mind.
The takeaway
The future of women’s health is in our hands. By embracing these cutting-edge tools, we can build a future where fewer women suffer from preventable conditions and more live longer, healthier lives.
What will be your first step in your proactive healthcare journey?
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
