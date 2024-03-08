Women are more likely to suffer from sleep issues like insomnia4 than men, and new research suggests that vitamin deficiencies could be partially to blame. Research in nearly 10,000 adult women (20-49 years old) found that 20% of those surveyed had iron deficiency or iron deficiency anemia, aka low iron and hemoglobin levels. (The blood loss during menstruation makes iron deficiency way more common in women.) Women who had these deficiencies were nearly twice as likely to have poor sleep quality than those who did not. Those who had insufficient or deficient vitamin D levels were also 22-26% more likely to sleep less.