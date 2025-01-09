If you are experiencing anxiety (millennial or not), Leaf says that you do have the ability to change your brain—a process called neuroplasticity—with mind-management techniques. "Some of our participants who were [suffering from depression] had totally flat, blue brains at the beginning of the study, which means very low [brain waves], like a flat line in the sea," she notes. "And once they had my management, the brain had gone gray within three weeks, which means that the waves were flowing properly. And by six to nine weeks, it was sustainable."