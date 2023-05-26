Combining cooling technologies and a memory foam feel, Nectar and Tuft & Needle are two bed-in-a-box brands offering quality beds at an affordable price. In fact, when comparing Nectar vs. Tuft & Needle, we found that the two brands are more similar than they are different.

Right off the bat, while both brands make highly-rated and well-loved mattresses, neither stands out from a sustainability standpoint. If environmental impact is a key factor for you, we’ve reviewed plenty of other mattress brands that prioritize eco-friendly materials.

Let’s dive deeper into what sets these two brands apart from each other.