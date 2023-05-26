Nectar Vs. Tuft & Needle: Which Mattress Brand Should You Try?
Combining cooling technologies and a memory foam feel, Nectar and Tuft & Needle are two bed-in-a-box brands offering quality beds at an affordable price. In fact, when comparing Nectar vs. Tuft & Needle, we found that the two brands are more similar than they are different.
Right off the bat, while both brands make highly-rated and well-loved mattresses, neither stands out from a sustainability standpoint. If environmental impact is a key factor for you, we’ve reviewed plenty of other mattress brands that prioritize eco-friendly materials.
Let’s dive deeper into what sets these two brands apart from each other.
Nectar vs. Tuft & Needle:
As we said, Nectar and Tuft & Needle have more similarities than differences. Both brands make great mattresses for hot sleepers, side sleepers, and people on a budget. And neither offer noteworthy perks in the sustainability department.
A few minor differences to note:
- Tuft & Needle is a slightly less expensive brand than Nectar
- Nectar has a longer sleep trial and warranty than Tuft & Needle
- Nectar offers an all-foam and hybrid option for each of its three mattresses, while Tuft & Needle only offers three models total. However, Nectar claims all of its models are “medium-firm,” which should suit most sleepers
|Size
|Price
|Firmness
|Certifications
|Materials
|Delivery
|Trial
|Warranty
|Tuft & Needle
|$745-$2595
|medium plush; medium; firm
|CertiPUR-US; GREENGUARD Gold
|cooling gel; graphite; open-cell proprietary foam (T&N Adaptive Foam)
|Arrives in a box (no option for setup)
|100 nights
|10-year
|Nectar
|$1049-$3898
|medium-firm
|CertiPUR-US
|gel-infused memory foam; polyester; copper fibers; springs
|Arrives in a box (add in-home setup for $199)
|365 nights
|Lifetime
What is Nectar?
Founded in 2016, Nectar is a sub-brand of Resident, alongside other big mattress names like Dreamcloud, Awara, and Siena. It’s one of the most popular and affordably-priced bed-in-a-box options. Many sleepers love the feeling of memory foam.
Nectar materials
If organic materials and eco-friendly certifications are important to you, a Nectar mattress won’t tick those boxes. While the brand does use CertiPUR-US certified foams (which means they’re low in VOC emissions and are made without formaldehyde, lead, and other heavy metals), that’s the only certification the mattresses have. Keep in mind, CertiPUR-US is really the bare minimum certification any mattress should have.
While Nectar does use US-based factories for distribution, the brand sources its materials from Vietnam, Malaysia, China, the United States, and Mexico.
Nectar mattress pricing and design
Nectar offers three mattress models, all of which are available as either all-foam or a hybrid design with coils. All models come in a standard size range, starting with Twin up to California King. Great for partners with different sleep preferences, the brand offers split king models as well. Before discounts (which are very common), the price of a Queen ranges from $1,049 (for the all-foam original design) to $2,249 (for the most high-end hybrid design). We’ll go further into the details of each Nectar mattress below.
Nectar bed bases and foundations
Beyond mattresses, Nectar also makes a range of furniture, including bed frames and foundations. Whether you’re looking for a simple slatted foundation, a luxurious frame with a headboard, or a high-tech adjustable frame, there are a handful to choose from. All bases and foundations are fairly affordable, too.
Nectar shipping & delivery
As with most online mattress companies, Nectar offers free shipping on all mattresses within the continental United States. This standard delivery option sends the mattress compressed and rolled in a box. From there, you’ll need to bring the mattress inside, unbox, and get it onto your frame.
If this sounds like too much work, you can opt for the brand’s Premium In-Home Setup for an additional $199. With this method,the bed is sent directly to a local service provider in your area who will then schedule a delivery date and time. The team will bring your new bed in and take the old one out. The $199 price covers delivery and setup of up to two items. If you’ve ordered more than two products, you’ll need to pay an additional $49 per item for setup service.
Nectar trial & warranty
One area where Nectar really shines is in its trial and warranty policies. All mattresses come with a year-long sleep trial and a lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. You will, however, need to give your mattress a chance for 30 days before returning or exchanging it.
What is Tuft & Needle?
Tuft & Needle is owned by Serta Simmons, one of the largest and oldest bedding companies in the game. While Tuft & Needle is primarily an online provider, it does have a few brick and mortar locations. In addition to mattresses, the brand makes a variety of furniture, lifestyle products, and dog beds.
Tuft & Needle materials
All Tuft & Needle’s mattresses are geared toward hot sleepers. The brand uses cooling gel, graphite, and an open-cell proprietary foam (T&N Adaptive Foam) to provide a surface resembling the feel of memory foam, with more breathability.
Unfortunately, like Nectar, Tuft & Needle doesn’t go above and beyond in the sustainability department. The brand holds certifications from CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold, but it doesn’t use recycled materials or have eco-friendly initiatives to note. The company website doesn’t share specific information about where its materials are sourced, but the mattresses are designed in Phoenix, AZ and built in the United States.
Tuft & Needle mattress pricing & design
Tuft & Needle makes three mattresses: two all-foam models and one hybrid. All three beds contain the brand’s Adaptive Foam, which offers a memory foam-like feel and great motion isolation. You’ll find all three beds in a full slew of sizes, starting at Twin and going as large as California King. Before discounts, the price of a queen mattress ranges from $995 (for the most basic model) to $1,995 (for the hybrid). We’ll go into detail about each T&N mattress below.
Tuft & Needle bed bases and foundations
There are a few bases and bed frames to choose from on the Tuft & Needle website. The brand has simple metal bases, classic wooden frames, and even a minimalist adjustable frame.
Tuft & Needle shipping & delivery
Like Nectar, T&N’s mattresses come compressed in a box and you’ll have to handle the unboxing yourself. Unlike Nectar, there’s no option for in-home setup.
Tuft & Needle trial, & warranty
Tuft & Needle’s policies are slightly less generous than those of Nectar. Still, you’ll get free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty. It’s worth noting that, while a lifetime warranty sounds great, you’ll likely be ready to change out your mattress by the 10-year mark anyway—especially if you’re sleeping on the bed every night.
Nectar and Tuft & Needle mattresses:
The Nectar Mattress
Best for:Combination sleepers, people on a budget
Mattress type:All-foam or hybrid
Height:12 inches
Firmness:Medium-firm
The brand’s original model, this mattress provides medium-firm support and a classic memory foam feel. It includes three layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam, including a cooling gel memory foam that aims to please hot sleepers. You can choose to make this mattress into a hybrid by adding wrapped steel coils. The hybrid design brings some additional support and airflow to the mattress.
Nectar Premier Mattress
Best for:Hot sleepers, memory foam-lovers
Mattress type:All-foam or hybrid
Height:13 inches
Firmness:Medium-firm
While the Nectar Premier is a similar design to the original, this model adds an inch of gel memory foam for another layer of cooling pressure relief. The Premier takes the cooling technology a step further by adding a layer of “ActiveCool,”" the brand’s phase change material. Like the original model, this bed can become a hybrid with the addition of wrapped steel coils (for a bit more money).
Nectar Premier Copper Mattress
Best for:Combination sleepers, hot sleepers
Mattress type:All-foam or hybrid
Height:14 inches
Firmness:Medium-firm
The tallest and most tricked out of the Nectar models, the Premier Copper adds yet another inch of gel memory foam and copper fibers in the cover (hence the name). The copper is intended to deflect heat (although it’s worth noting that there isn’t much research on copper in textiles to date). Still, the Premier Copper mattress gets great reviews from hot sleepers who say this bed does an excellent job of keeping them cool, especially with the addition of coils in the hybrid model.
T&N Original Mattress
Best for:Back and stomach sleepers, people on a budget
Mattress type:All-foam
Height:9.5 inches
Firmness:Firm
This super simple design consists of two layers. The first is a 6.5-inch layer of dense poly foam providing a supportive base for the bed. The second is a three-inch layer of open cell Adaptive foam that gives the bed its cushy-yet-firm surface. To top it off, the mattress is wrapped in a plush cover (note: It’s spot-clean only). Tuft & Needle says this particular mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers.
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress
Best for:Couples who sleep hot, combination sleepers
Mattress type:All-foam
Height:11.5 inches
Firmness:Medium
With the same base layer of poly foam and top layer of adaptive foam, the T&N Mint mattress is very similar to the original. What makes the Mint different, though, is a two-inch layer of “mint” foam. This layer contains ceramic and cooling gel to encourage temperature regulation. The top layer of the Mint is a soft, removable knit cover. The cover is machine-washable—just note that while removing a mattress cover is easy, getting it back on can be tricky.
The Mint layer adds pressure relief and reduces motion transfer, making this a slightly softer model than the original (looking at you, side sleepers!). It’s also a great option for couples who don’t want to feel each other's movement at night.
Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress
Best for:Side sleepers, couples who sleep hot
Mattress type:Hybrid
Height:12 inches
Firmness:Medium plush
The tallest option from T&N, the Mint Hybrid takes the Mint design and swaps the poly foam support layer for individually wrapped coils. On top of the base layer of coils, there’s a one-inch transition layer of nanocoils. The coils move with your body and work with the foam to help make this model the most pressure-relieving option the brand offers.
This pick is perfect for people who share a bed (thanks to the enhanced edge support of its hybrid design) and works well for all sleep positions. Because it’s quite soft, the Mint Hybrid is definitely the best Tuft & Needle option for strict side sleepers.
How to choose
Because Nectar and Tuft & Needle have so much in common, there are only a few criteria to note when choosing which of these mattresses is the right choice for you. See below for some factors to consider.
Firmness: None of these mattresses offer multiple firmness options, so you’ll need to rely on the brand’s definition of firmness. Nectar doesn’t share much about its firmness levels (all models are listed as “medium-firm”) while Tuft & Needle goes into a little more detail. Still, fitness and feel are subjective and will rely greatly on how you feel while you sleep on the bed at home. This is where the trial comes into play.
Breathability: Both Nectar and Tuft & Needle claim to make mattresses that defy memory foam’s reputation as a hot sleep surface. However, if breathability is your goal, a hybrid design will take a mattress’ air flow to the next level. Tuft & Needle has one hybrid model, while Nectar offers the option to turn any of its beds into a hybrid.
Trial period: This is one of the key differences between Tuft & Needle and Nectar. If you’re picky about your mattress (as you should be!), you’ll want to consider the fact that Tuft & Needle offers a 100-night sleep trial, while Nectar gives you an entire year to test out your mattress.
The takeaway
Both Tuft & Needle and Nectar are popular mattress brands with a variety of foam-forward beds. If you’re a hot sleeper and love the feel of memory foam, you’re bound to find a mattress on our list that will keep you cool and comfortable. The only notable downside of these two brands is that neither makes much effort toward sustainability. If that’s important to you, we have plenty of organic mattress recommendations for you to explore.