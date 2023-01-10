Stress management is skin care. Just think about it in the context of breakouts—high levels of cortisol (the infamous stress hormone) trigger inflammation and create an optimal environment for acne-causing bacteria. What's more, that uptick in cortisol breaks down collagen and elastin over time, which can accelerate skin aging (read: fine lines and sagging). The point being: A mental health and beauty routine go hand-in-hand. Meditation itself has even been shown to strengthen the skin barrier1 !

It's only fitting, then, that Naomi Osaka prioritizes soothing, stress-busting practices throughout her regimen—she hails mindfulness habits just as much as daily SPF.

In fact, the 25-year-old world-class tennis champion is on a mission to destigmatize mental health and make self-care more accessible for all; on that path, she also founded KINLÒ, a sun care brand specifically designed to raise awareness about health risks for melanin-rich skin tones and amplify the importance of sunscreen.

In an overly saturated industry, Osaka's holistic, grounded routine feels especially refreshing. Ahead, the tennis star walks us through her entire beauty lineup, including the ritual that helps grow her confidence on the court, the calming scents that put her mind at ease, and the coconut body oil that always leaves her glowing.