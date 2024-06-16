Advertisement
Which My Green Mattress Model Is Best? A Detailed Comparison Based On Months Of Testing
Spoiler alert: There’s a lot more to finding the right mattress than just feeling comfortable. Sleep is essential for our health, longevity, and overall well-being, and your mattress plays a huge role in the quality of sleep you’ll get.
At mindbodygreen, we prioritize brands that use organic and natural materials, and our editors have been raving about My Green Mattress. The brand makes two mattresses for adults: the Kiwi and the Natural Escape—but which one is better?
After testing both mattresses extensively (for at least 60 nights of sleep each), we’re giving a deep dive comparison of the My Green Mattress Kiwi vs the Natural Escape.
Keep reading to learn how they compare in terms of materials, comfort, support, motion isolation, pressure relief, and cost.
What is My Green Mattress?
My Green Mattress is a mattress company with the mission to provide affordable, natural, and sustainable mattresses mattresses (and bedding) at a more affordable price point.
Founder Tim Masters created the brand’s first mattress in 2007 when his infant daughter was battling excess and allergies—and he was left unimpressed by the existing mattress options.
Now My Green Mattress offers two mattresses for adults—the Kiwi and the Natural Escape—along with an organic kids mattress and an organic crib mattress. Crafted in a certified organic facility in Illinois, each mattress bears impressive certifications such as GOTS, GOLS, GREENGUARD Gold, OEKO-TEX, and Made Safe.
The mattresses are made without known dangerous VOCs, chemical flame retardants, or polyurethane foams (often used by mainstream brands)—and both the Kiwi and the Natural Escape passed our editors’ sleep tests with flying colors.
Our testing process
To accurately compare the My Green Mattress Organic Kiwi Mattress and the brand's Organic Natural Escape Mattress, we enlisted two testers with different sleep styles and preferences.
Each mattress was slept on for at least 60 nights and evaluated based on the criteria below:
- Materials & certifications: We prioritize mattresses made with natural and organic materials, with certifications to back it up.
- Comfort: We're all about creating the most comfortable sleep environment—and that's why our editors spent months testing these mattresses, to make sure they lived up to our comfort standards.
- Edge support: Especially important for those who move around in their sleep or like to lay close to the edge of the bed, edge support refers to how sturdy the outer edges of a mattress is. In other words: Should you worry about rolling off the side?
- Motion isolation: Couples who go to bed at different times (or who are light sleepers) will want to prioritize motion isolation. Mattresses with better motion isolation will prevent you from waking up with your partner's every move.
- Responsiveness: We evaluated how well each mattress responded to our testers body shape and movements, plus how quickly it returned back to its original shape.
- Pressure relief: A great mattress is designed to evenly distribute body weight and reduce pressure points, in order to prevent sore muscles and encourage proper spinal alignment.
We've also interviewed many experts to learn the ins and outs of what to look for in a mattress, and we made note of details such as sizes available, mattress weight, and any noteworthy features.
- Image by mbg creative
My Green Mattress Organic Kiwi Mattress
Pros & Cons
Pros
Great motion isolation and edge support
Natural and organic materials with plenty of certifications
Temperature regulating
Extra lumbar support
Cons
Only one firmness option
Too bouncy for some
The Kiwi is the brand’s most affordable mattress. The best-seller combines a layer of 1,140 individually pocketed coils with layers of pressure-relieving GOLS-certified organic latex. What really sets the Kiwi apart is its added lumbar support, which helps keep your spine alined while you sleep (no matter your sleeping position).
The brand rates the Kiwi at a 7 (medium-firm) on the firmness scale, making it a great choice for stomach, back, or side sleepers.
Our tester was immediately impressed by the Kiwi. She noted the plush sleep surface was super comfortable, and the design excels in edge support, responsiveness, and motion isolation.
We’d recommend the Kiwi for those who prefer a supportive mattress on the firmer side—and it’s also a great choice for hot sleepers, thanks to a temperature-regulating GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton quilted cover.
Because it's made with coils, the Kiwi does have a bit more bounce than all-foam options. If you're someone who prefers to fully sink into your mattress, the Kiwi is likely not for you.
Read our full review of the Organic Kiwi Mattress.
- Image by India Edwards
My Green Mattress Organic Natural Escape Mattress
Pros & Cons
Pros
Extra lumbar support
Great pressure relief
Standout motion isolation
Recyclable
Sewn-in handles
Cons
Only one firmness option
Average edge support
Great for those who prefer a touch of luxury, the Natural Escape Mattress is a hybrid design with 1,462 individually pocketed coil springs and a 3-inch layer of organic Dunlop latex. It’s made with natural and organic materials and boasts the same certifications as the Kiwi (GOTS, GOLS, GREENGUARD Gold, OEKO-TEX, and Made Safe).
The Natural Escape has a 7-zone lumbar support system, with coils strategically placed to provide added firmness and support around your lower back—and the latex foam helps balance this firm support with pressure-relieving comfort. This design excels in pressure relief, motion isolation, and overall support.
Slightly firmer than the Kiwi, the Natural Escape is rated at a 7.5 on the firmness scale. The brand also sells a two-inch organic latex mattress topper for those who prefer a plusher feel.
Topper or not, the Natural Escape is another great option for side, stomach, or back sleepers—and it supports total weights of up to 750 pounds.
Comparing the My Green Mattress Kiwi vs. Natural Escape
|Product
|Cost
|Edge Support
|Responsiveness
|Pressure Relief
|Motion Isolation
|Organic Kiwi Mattress
|From $799
|5/5
|5/5
|4/5
|4/5
|Organic Natural Escape Mattress
|From $1099
|3/5
|4/5
|5/5
|5/5
Kiwi vs. Natural Escape: Edge support
Our verdict: Kiwi
While both mattresses have reinforced edge support, our testers found the Kiwi to offer better edge support—likely due to the Natural Escape's plusher topper.
Our tester who slept on the Kiwi tends to sleep with an arm or leg hanging off the bed, and she's had no problem with the edges dipping or caving in.
On the other hand, our Natural Escape tester felt there was slightly less support along the edges (which didn't matter too much since she sleeps in the center of the mattress).
Kiwi vs. Natural Escape: Motion isolation
Our verdict: Natural Escape
Our testers just so happen to share their beds with partners who toss and turn—and they were both impressed by the motion isolation on the Kiwi and Natural Escape mattresses.
That in mind, the Natural Escape has a very slight edge due to the extra layer of foam, which helps trap movement better than a mattress like the Kiwi which has more bounce.
Kiwi vs. Natural Escape: Responsiveness
Our verdict: Kiwi
Not only does good responsiveness make a mattress more comfortable and supportive, it also contributes to durability. Mattresses that are very responsive will bounce back quickly even with repeated pressure, which is particularly important for people who move positions a lot throughout the night.
Latex is naturally responsive, so both the Kiwi and the Natural Escape impressed our testers in this category—but the Kiwi offered a bit more bounce, likely because the foam layer is not quite as thick.
Kiwi vs. Natural Escape: Pressure relief
Our verdict: Natural Escape
We all prefer different firmness levels, but pressure relief is one quality every good mattress should have—and our tester was very impressed by the pressure relief she felt when sleeping on the Natural Escape mattress. Latex is naturally responsive and bouyant, but the foam layer on this mattress gives a hug-like feel.
Sufficient pressure relief can also help make a mattress feel more comfortable, because it allows the bed to really conform to your body and relieve pressure points that might otherwise cause discomfort. And, while the Kiwi also offers impressive relief, the extra inch of foam on the Natural Escape really does make a difference.
Kiwi vs. Natural Escape: Materials
Our verdict: A tie
There's no clear winner when it comes to materials—or rather, they're both winners. My Green Mattress is dedicated to using natural and organic materials, and both mattresses have certifications to boot.
It's important to note that, while eco-friendly materials are the norm for My Green Mattress, this is not the case for the majority of the mattress industry.
Tasha Stoiber, Ph.D., a senior scientist at Environmental Working Group, previously told mindbodygreen, "The majority of mattresses on the market are made from polyurethane foam based on petroleum chemicals, so it can off-gas volatile organic compounds, which can cause respiratory irritation, skin irritation, etc."
This is one of the main factors that initially drew our editors to My Green Mattress, and we love knowing whichever option we choose from the brand it will be made with materials that are better for you and for the planet.
Every My Green Mattress product meets GREENGUARD Gold and OEKO-TEX standards, with GREENGUARD Gold standards relating to low chemical emissions and OEKO-TEX standards relating to textiles tested for harmful substances, sustainability, and socially responsible conditions.
Kiwi vs. Natural Escape: Comfort
Our verdict: Kiwi
Neither bed is going to give you that plush, cloud-like feel; but our editors were surprised by how comfortable both the Kiwi and Natural Escape mattresses were. That said, the Kiwi comes out on top because it's slightly less firm.
Of course, comfort is very subjective, and many sleepers (particularly those who sleep on their stomach or back) will find firmer mattresses to be even more comfortable than their plusher counterparts.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a comfortable and supportive mattress that's better for the environment, you can't go wrong with either bed from My Green Mattress.
The Kiwi is slightly softer and a bit more responsive with better edge support, but the Natural Escape has it beat on motion isolation and pressure relief—but both are made with natural and organic materials that have our editors sleeping better than ever
