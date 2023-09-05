New Study Reveals The Link Between Sleep & Cardiovascular Health Outcomes
By now it's no secret that sleep is an essential component of our overall well-being. And according to new research published in the journal Scientific Reports1, we all have one more reason to prioritize consistent, quality sleep: heart health. Here's what the research found.
Advertisement
Studying sleep and heart health
For this study, researchers from the University of South Florida looked at data from nearly 7,000 U.S. adults, including information on their sleep, as well as their heart health. Some participants also wore a device called actigraphy, which tracks sleep activity and cycles.
Among factors like sleep regularity and satisfaction, participants also reported how alert they were during the day, how long they slept, when they slept, and more.
What the research found
Based on their findings, not only is sleep an important factor for heart health, but sleep concerns (such as not enough sleep coupled with irregular sleeping patterns) can impact cardiovascular health outcomes, both in the short and long term. As lead author of the study, Soomi Lee Ph.D., notes in a news release, "These findings show the importance of assessing 'coexisting sleep health problems.'"
And for what it's worth, the study authors note that gender did not seem to influence the correlation between heart health and sleep, nor did race. In short, everyone needs to get good sleep to support a healthy heart.
Advertisement
The takeaway
If you were looking for another reason to make your sleep hygiene a priority, this research shows a clear connection between sleep and cardiovascular wellness. The good news is, there are plenty of things you can do to ensure you're consistently getting good sleep, from having a regular sleep schedule to reducing your screen time (especially before bed) and incorporating a sleep-supporting supplement, like mbg's sleep support+, into your routine.* Because not only do we feel better when we've had a good night's sleep, but in the long run, our heart's likely benefit from it, too.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.