Why My Husband & I Sometimes Have Sex With Other People

But in that moment in the backyard when my husband was describing a spontaneous makeout session, I felt exuberantly happy for him about his connection with someone else. I felt slightly freakish for it, but it was at a point in our marriage when romance in the bedroom was at an all-time low. Sex in long-term relationships fluctuates, and between financial stressors, raising kids, and working like crazy, we weren't having much fun. So, quite frankly, I think I was just happy to see that my husband was still sexual.