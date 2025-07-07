Advertisement
My Anxious Mind Used To Keep Me Awake — This Helps Me Fall & Stay Asleep*
This tale is as old as time: Just as it’s time to go to bed, your mind starts racing and it’s impossible to fall asleep. Experts agree that good quality sleep means actually drifting off into a slumber within 30 minutes of closing your eyes.
But for many folks, including mindbodygreen’s editorial operations manager Samantha Felix, falling asleep would take upwards of an hour.
“I would spend over an hour trying to fall asleep most nights,” Felix notes. “No matter what I tried, getting into bed wouldn’t settle my mind into sleep-mode. Instead, it always seemed to be the start of a mental rundown of the day, and taking stock of what the next day would bring.”
Even when she finally dozed off, she would wake up frequently throughout the night with little luck of getting back to sleep.
That was, until she found sleep support+.
Meet sleep support+
sleep support+ is a unique supplement that combines magnesium bisglycinate with jujube and PharmaGABA® Together, these ingredients are designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*
“I noticed a difference with sleep support the very first night I took it. Not only did I fall asleep faster, taking about 15 minutes to fall asleep instead of over an hour, but I didn’t remember waking up at all during the night,” says Felix.
She also notes that, “While I usually wake up groggy and hit snooze repeatedly, the first morning after taking sleep support+ I woke up feeling well rested.* This put me in a better mood during the day and made me feel like I was more focused and productive at work.”*
The benefits of a sleep aid with magnesium
When people have problems sleeping, one of the most popular supplements to turn to first is melatonin. And while small doses of melatonin may be helpful in resetting your circadian rhythm (especially when traveling), it’s not the best choice for a nightly sleep aid.
Instead, a supplement that provides magnesium (like sleep support+) is a better bet.
Magnesium is lovingly coined the anti-stress mineral, and its overall calming effects on the nervous system are especially capability
“I often feel anxious, and I’ve heard that magnesium can help ease those feelings, so the fact that sleep support includes 120 milligrams of magnesium was a big draw for me when deciding to take this supplement,” says Felix. “And it really does help me relax at night.”
The takeaway
“I’d recommend this product to anyone who’s looking for better sleep, especially if you feel like it’s hard for your mind to slow down enough at bedtime for restful sleep,” says Felix.
So if you’re ready to get the best sleep of your life, then it’s time to give sleep support+ a go.