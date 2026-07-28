A 3-Year Trial Found This Daily Supplement Supports Heart Health
Multivitamins are some of the most popular supplements out there. Many of us lean on them (and rightfully so) and daily insurance to get the optimal amount of vitamins and minerals. But how much impact can these supplements have on our health? A lot.
At the 2026 American Society for Nutrition, researchers presented new findings on the impact of a daily multi on functional health (think walking the dog, carrying groceries up the stairs, getting through the day without feeling wiped out). Here's what you need to know
About the COSMOS multivitamin trial
The goal of this research was to understand whether a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement or cocoa extract (a rich source of antioxidants) could meaningfully support cardiovascular-related functional health in older adults over time.
Researchers analyzed data from more than 16,000 adults aged 60 and older who participated in the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.
Participants were assigned to take a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement, a cocoa extract supplement, both, or neither, with placebos used across all groups. Over three years, participants completed annual assessments measuring their physical ability (things like dressing, bathing, walking, and climbing stairs), symptom burden (fatigue, swelling, and shortness of breath), and an overall clinical summary score combining both.
What the multivitamin group experienced
After three years, participants who took a daily multivitamin showed meaningful improvements in symptom burden and overall clinical summary score compared to those who took a placebo. They reported less fatigue, less swelling, and less shortness of breath, symptoms that, when left unchecked, can chip away at independence and quality of life.
The benefits were even more pronounced in a subgroup of participants who had carotid stenosis, a narrowing of the arteries in the neck that can affect blood flow to the brain. That group showed notably larger improvements in overall functional health scores. It's worth noting this group was relatively small (122 people), so researchers are calling for more targeted trials to confirm the finding.
Physical ability scores, which measure things like the capacity to walk, climb stairs, or complete household chores, did not show a statistically significant change in the overall group, though the symptom improvements alone represent a meaningful shift in day-to-day quality of life.
Where cocoa extract fit in
Cocoa extract did not improve functional health scores in the overall study population. However, researchers found a meaningful benefit in those with congestive heart failure. In that group, cocoa extract helped preserve symptom burden scores over the three-year period, a finding that may open the door to more targeted research.
For the general population of healthy older adults, the multivitamin was the clear standout.
What this means for your daily routine
"What makes this work unique is our focus on functional health, how people actually feel and function in their daily lives—rather than just the prevention of major diseases," said Bayu B. Bekele, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgia Prevention Institute of the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. "For older adults, these findings suggest that a daily multivitamin could be a helpful, low-risk addition to a healthy lifestyle to support physical well-being as they age, although it is not a substitute for a good diet or exercise."
It's also worth noting that other COSMOS analyses have linked daily multivitamin use to slowed cognitive aging, adding to a growing picture of what this supplement may do for older adults beyond basic nutrient coverage.
Adding a multivitamin to a healthy aging routine
Most people, especially those 50+ would benefit from adding a high-quality multivitamin do their diet. Some multis fall short on key nutrients (like vitamin D, iron, calcium, and magnesium). Our favorite multivitamin provides 33 vitamins, minerals, and key longevity antioxidants (like glutathione, resveratrol, and lycopene) for additional support.
That said, a multivitamin works best as part of a broader approach to healthy aging, not as a standalone fix. A nutrient-rich diet, regular movement, and adequate sleep remain the foundation. If you have an existing heart condition, particularly carotid stenosis or heart failure, the findings here are especially relevant and worth discussing with your doctor. As always, check with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, particularly if you're managing a chronic condition or taking medications.
The takeaway
We tend to measure healthy aging by what we're avoiding, but the thing you notice first is whether you can still move through your day without feeling wiped out. That's what this trial actually looked at, and a daily multivitamin nudged those everyday measures in the right direction for older adults. It won't replace good food, movement, and sleep, but it's a low-effort addition that may help protect the stamina and strength that keep daily life your own.