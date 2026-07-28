A 3-Year Trial Found This Daily Supplement Supports Heart Health

"What makes this work unique is our focus on functional health, how people actually feel and function in their daily lives—rather than just the prevention of major diseases," said Bayu B. Bekele, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgia Prevention Institute of the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. "For older adults, these findings suggest that a daily multivitamin could be a helpful, low-risk addition to a healthy lifestyle to support physical well-being as they age, although it is not a substitute for a good diet or exercise."