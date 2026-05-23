Behavioral activation is a well-established concept in psychology. It emphasizes increasing participation in rewarding and meaningful activities as a way to improve mood. In this context, the weekly structure of the MoodFood program (setting goals, watching educational content, trying new recipes) may have functioned as a form of behavioral activation, giving participants a sense of agency and forward momentum. Nutritional psychiatry researchers have long argued that the relationship between food and mental health is multidirectional — and this study adds a meaningful layer to that conversation.