What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Chaotic) Energy Of May 2022

Mayday! There's so much going on in the stars this month, from eclipses to Mercury retrograde to a Jupiter sign change. We'll all want to race forward into a new chapter, but ride the brake a little. A lot more is going to be revealed this month, especially under the mid-May full blood moon and lunar eclipse. April's grand finale served us a Taurus solar eclipse (April 30), which shook us all out of our comfort zones. We enter the month in the wake of that unsettled energy.

A steadier pace is always warranted during the season of the Bull, so sensibly explore your options during Taurus time, which lasts until May 20. Crunch the numbers, run the pros and cons, think about how any major life decision will affect you not just immediately but in a few months and even a few years.

After that, we head into Gemini season, an inquisitive month when you can hash out your new options through conversation, partnerships, and a few trial runs. Just remain in "test flight" mode until Mercury turns direct (forward) on June 3 if you can.

Here are the highlights of May 2022 in the stars...