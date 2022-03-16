I Took mindbodygreen's Longevity Class & Here’s What I Learned
It's no surprise that longevity continues to be a popular topic in health and wellness—and with good rationale. From feeling more energized and invigorated to being able to do what you love for decades to come—the true fountain of youth isn't only about living longer, but also about aging optimally. It involves tuning in to your body's ability to care for itself while learning how the day-to-day choices you make have a tremendous influence on your overall health and quality of life.
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.
As a wellness coach, I know that lifestyle and dietary practices that can hinder or contribute to living a long, healthful, and joyous life. However, it wasn't until I took mbg's Functional Nutrition Training program that I gained more profound, life-changing knowledge at the intersection between integrative wellness, aging, and beyond.
Its forward-thinking curriculum on health allowed me to, among others, learn what constitutes a blueprint for optimal function. One of my favorite modules of the program: longevity!
My learnings from mbg's longevity course
After taking the module titled The Secrets of Longevity: How To Ensure The Best Possible Quality Of Life At An Old Age, led by Steven Gundry, M.D., I gained a better understanding of how lifestyle choices may impact longevity.
Whether you are looking to elevate your well-being mastery or continue to grow your scope of practice, this class offers a progressive approach to supporting health and keep you brimming with exuberance for years to come. Here's a tiny, but mighty, taste of the longevity wisdom I gained while taking Gundry's module:
1. Optimizing healthspan is different than lifespan.
At the heart of "healthspan" vs. "lifespan" lies a paradox: seeking to live to an old age, while enjoying the benefits of youth (health-wise). Yet, ironically, for the first time in history, the human lifespan has declined by three years despite modern scientific and technological advancements. To help clarify this phenomenon, Gundry explains how this is truly a byproduct of how we have lived over the decades, and suggests that we focus more on our healthspan, not our lifespan. Further, he touches on and busts seven myths to provide sounder context to the topic of longevity, such as "saturated fat should not be demonized" and "milk does a body good," to name a few.
2. Blue Zones have a lot to teach us.
Gundry points out how the thread that connects all Blue Zones, or areas where people live the longest, is the minimal consumption of animal protein. Although these regions consume grains, saturated fat, or high amounts of carbohydrates, he indicates why distinguishing between types of carbohydrates and fat is essential to good health.
3. Gut health is essential.
According to Gundry, a cornerstone to a life well-lived is our gut health, and in this module, he outlines ways to give our gut bacteria what they need to flourish. From intermittent fasting to incorporating longevity-friendly foods into one's diet, he presents an action plan to help support well-being—which hinges on uncomplicated ideas to help anyone feel better and rejuvenated from the inside out.
The takeaway
Gundry's class on longevity equipped me with the tools to better understand the science of aging. The topics above are a glimpse of the various functional nutrition materials you will learn at mbg's cutting-edge Functional Nutrition Training program. So if you are ready to deepen your wellness genius, I highly recommend checking out this program.