New Research Says Men Should Limit This To Protect Their Brain Health
Salt is added to virtually everything on the shelf these days, and many of us sprinkle on even more before we eat. And while sodium has important functions in the body, to be sure, too much of anything is still too much.
According to new research published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging1, in fact, high salt intake could have negative effects on men's memory. Here's what they found.
Studying the connection between salt intake and memory
This study aimed to assess how salt might impact episodic memory, which is a type of longterm memory (i.e. childhood experiences, or what you had for dinner last Sunday).
To do so, researchers looked at sodium intake and cognitive decline in over 1,200 participants over the course of six years. They found that, in males, the the higher sodium intake, the worse their episodic recall. In females, however, there was no association between salt intake and memory.
According to study study co-author Samantha Gardener Ph.D., the correlation between sodium intake and episodic recall may also have to do with blood pressure.
"The male participants also exhibited higher blood pressure, which is influenced by sodium intake, but further investigation is definitely required into sex-specific approaches and how sodium intake could be incorporated as one modifiable lifestyle factor aimed at delaying Alzheimer's disease onset," Gardener explains.
How much salt is too much?
Again, salt is an important mineral for our overall health, but most of us are already getting more than enough. Too much salt is known to increase your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and more—and based on these findings, it could negatively impact male brain health, too.
According to the FDA2, Americans eat 3,400 milligrams of salt on average each day. The recommended amount? 2,300 milligrams a day, or roughly one single teaspoon of table salt. So take it easy with that shaker!
As Gardener says, this connection between salt and brain health could be due to brain inflammation, blood vessel damage, and reduced blood flow. "Our findings provide early evidence of a link between higher sodium intake and cognitive function, but more research is needed to fully understand how and why this relationship exists," she adds.
The takeaway
While the mechanisms behind salt's impact on the body require further investigation, it's abundantly clear that too much salt is to be avoided. Adequate sodium levels are important, but too much could be risking your heart health, kidney health, and if you're a man, potentially your brain health, too.