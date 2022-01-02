When you take melatonin, you kick-start this rest-and-recover process. So if you take the sleep aid, say, right after eating, you could impinge on your digestion without even knowing it. "If you eat your dinner late, let's say 7:30 p.m., and then you take your melatonin at 8 p.m., you may be quieting your metabolism a little bit," says Romm. "You may not get as much digestive fire, and it may actually affect weight gain."