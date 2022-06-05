One of my favorite hobbies is glorifying the summer weather in off-months, dreaming about the days I’ll be warm, tan, and laid out on a beach. Then summer arrives, and I’m hit with the reality that I’m merely a sweatier and (I hate to say it) stinkier version of myself.

Nobody likes to admit that their feet smell, but after recently being hit with a particularly upsetting waft from taking off my sneakers I knew it was time for a little extra assistance. Enter: Megababe’s Toe Deo.