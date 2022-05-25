Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell taught four workout classes before our Zoom call. Four! As if this intense activity wasn’t enough of a feat, she also tells me she wears a full face of makeup during each sweaty, heart-pumping session—and manages to walk away with clear, even-toned skin. My jaw has fallen to the floor, in case you couldn’t tell.

“The cameras are so good, and the lights are so bright that if I don't wear a little bit of blush, I might look ghostly,” she says of her pre-workout makeup routine. “It's nice to put a little bit of color back into my face.” Off the bike, Lovewell’s skin remains positively radiant—practically glowing through my computer screen—with not a clogged pore in sight. How does she do it? Ahead, she spills the secrets to wearing makeup while you sweat.