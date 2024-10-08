One study even showed that sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts activated enzymes in the body that picked up pollutants from the bloodstream and flushed them out via urine. Perhaps that's why gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, says, "The best place to get sulforaphane is not the broccoli; it's the sprouts," on his episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.