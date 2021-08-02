mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
A Functional Medicine Doctor On The Importance Of Your Immune Kettle

A Functional Medicine Doctor On The Importance Of Your Immune Kettle

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
I’m A Functional MD: Here’s Why You Should Focus On Your 'Immune Kettle'

Image by T-REX & Flower / Stocksy

August 2, 2021 — 11:02 AM

Now more than ever, immunity has become a super hot topic—and for good reason. But when it comes to supporting a healthy immune response, what are the most important factors? Enter: the immune kettle. On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, functional medicine doctor Kenneth Bock, M.D. explained his approach to immunity, plus why we all ought to pay more attention to our "immune kettles" and their boiling points.

What is the immune kettle?

In short, "the immune kettle is how I envision health," Bock says. "It's the health of the immune system, but also just general health."

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Become an expert in whole body health & healing.


Functional Nutrition Coaching

So what goes into it? According to Bock, there are a lot of different layers, with the first being your basic genetic predispositions, which we can't control.

On top of that, there are the factors that we can control, like stress, diet, environmental toxins, and more. "I think stress is very important," he says. "The value of the immune kettle is that, yes, frequently stress may be the largest component of the immune count."

Then you add in factors like allergies, sensitivities, hormone imbalances, and of course, big infections. "These are things that can really add layers to the immune kettle. And the key is that these layers can be different sizes," he explains. "So if they're small, they're low. The lower you reside in the immune kettle."

Importantly, Bock notes that, depending on how well you handle stress, it could be the very factor that puts you over the edge, to your kettle's boiling point. An overload of stress, he says, is what increases many people's susceptibility to illness.

Advertisement

Here's the good news:

It can certainly feel daunting to cater to all these different immunity factors. But the good news is, according to Bock, nothing is set in stone. "The thing I love about the immune kettle is, number one: the genetics are just predispositions. You can actually modulate genetic expression [...] so that's the encouraging thing."

Plus, he adds, flexibility and resiliency come into play in a big way. If your immune kettle is low (i.e. not coming to a boiling point), stress may not affect you as much as someone whose immune kettle is about to boil over the edge. But if you feel the effects of stress strongly, and it causes symptoms, you'll want to think about managing stress, along with addressing the other factors influencing your symptoms.

It all comes down to "the ability to recognize that you have to accept life on its terms," he says. And that doesn't mean resignation, but rather being able to accept where you are, and being flexible enough to move forward. "We have to be flexible enough to handle it and move through it."

The bottom line:

The next time you think about your immune system, consider your kettle and all that goes into it. Remember that an element of your health (and your immune kettle) is always in your hands, so be sure to keep those stress levels in check as much as possible.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Study Suggests This Habit Is Detrimental To Mental Health (Hint: We All Do It)

Sarah Regan
Study Suggests This Habit Is Detrimental To Mental Health (Hint: We All Do It)
Integrative Health

Having Trouble Falling Asleep? 9 Science-Backed Products To Get You Snoozing

Sarah Regan
Having Trouble Falling Asleep? 9 Science-Backed Products To Get You Snoozing
Beauty

8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Alexa Erickson
8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP
Beauty

No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*

Jamie Schneider
No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*
Spirituality

This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream

The AstroTwins
This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream
Sex

Surprising Tips For A Better Sex Life (That Don’t Include The Bedroom)

Natalie Goldberg
Surprising Tips For A Better Sex Life (That Don’t Include The Bedroom)
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Hold Up: You're Using The Wrong Form Of This Superfruit

Alexandra Engler
Hold Up: You're Using The Wrong Form Of This Superfruit
Routines

This 5-Minute Routine Strategically Targets Every Part Of Your Core

BB Arrington, CPT
This 5-Minute Routine Strategically Targets Every Part Of Your Core
Beauty

I’m An Energy Healer & Here's My Secret For Healing Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
I’m An Energy Healer & Here's My Secret For Healing Your Skin
Spirituality

An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous

Tanya Carroll Richardson
An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous
Functional Food

5 Spices This Ph.D. Eats To Keep Inflammation At Bay (Nope, Not Turmeric)

Eliza Sullivan
5 Spices This Ph.D. Eats To Keep Inflammation At Bay (Nope, Not Turmeric)
Personal Growth

Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell

Olivia Giacomo
Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/md-on-importance-of-immune-kettle-to-our-overall-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!