Ranavat Botanics Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum

"I've been joking around with friends and coworkers about how nervous I am to run out of conditioner (emphasis on joke--there's a lot more serious things going on that I'm actually nervous about). But back to the conditioner: I have really dry hair and go through a bottle a week. To keep my hair nurtured I've been leaning into natural hair oils and serums. I figure it doesn't matter if my hair looks greasy, so I really slather it on. I've been loving Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum from Ranavat Botanics, as it's made with jasmine, which not only smells amazing but is often used in aromatherapy for stress reduction."—Alexandra Engler, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum, Ranavat Botanics ($55)