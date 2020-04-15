mindbodygreen

Close banner
Beauty

6 Natural, Clean Beauty Products We're Loving During COVID-19

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Makeup & Skincare Products on a Bathroom Counter - Nail Polish, Lipstick, Body Lotion Perfume

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

April 15, 2020 — 19:43 PM

During the age of social distancing, self-isolation, and COVID-19, our days and routines are looking quite different. Here, at mbg, we've talked about how it's affected our morning routines, the unique ways we're dealing with the daily stressors, or even what books we're reading. Of course it's affecting our beauty habits, too. Well, here are six beauty products that are helping us deal with change during these different times—from a nourishing hand cream to a soothing hair serum.

Ranavat Botanics Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum

"I've been joking around with friends and coworkers about how nervous I am to run out of conditioner (emphasis on joke--there's a lot more serious things going on that I'm actually nervous about). But back to the conditioner: I have really dry hair and go through a bottle a week. To keep my hair nurtured I've been leaning into natural hair oils and serums. I figure it doesn't matter if my hair looks greasy, so I really slather it on. I've been loving Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum from Ranavat Botanics, as it's made with jasmine, which not only smells amazing but is often used in aromatherapy for stress reduction."—Alexandra Engler, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum, Ranavat Botanics ($55)

hair serum
mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen

beautycounter Counter+ Overnight Resurfacing Peel

"I've been using beautycounter's Overnight Resurfacing Peel for a couple months now and it has done serious wonders for the overall texture of my skin. Gives a nice glow too. I follow that with Good Stuff Botanical's Looking Sharp Face Oil with Prickly Pear + Watermelon for hydration and elasticity. My skin has truly never looked better!"—Sarah Regan, editorial assistant

Counter+ Overnight Resurfacing Peel, beautycounter ($63)

beautycounter peel
mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen

Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream

"Since working from home, I’ve rarely worn makeup, but in general I swear by all of Supergoop’s products. They have clean and efficacious ingredients that don’t make my skin breakout. When I go on walks I’ll put on my Daily Correct CC cream—purely for the SPF. It’s light enough to feel like I’m not wearing makeup, but protects me from dangerous UV rays."—Abby Moore, editorial assistant

Daily Correct CC Cream, Supergoop ($36)

supergoop daily spf
mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen

Beneath your Mask Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé

"Constant hand-washing and washing more dishes than usual means my hands have reached a new level of dry. I've been on the hunt for the perfect hand cream for weeks, and I think I found it. (Well, my mom found it—thanks, mom!) The Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé by Beneath Your Mask smells like a vacation, is insanely moisturizing, and doesn't leave hands the least bit sticky. It's on the pricey side for such a small tub, but it's super concentrated so you only really need a pennies-worth at a time. I'm hoping it'll last me the duration of quarantine, but I've already ordered a second—just in case."—Emma Loewe, senior sustainability editor

Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé, Beneath your Mask ($28)

hand cream
mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

"Is it fair to say my favorite beauty product is sleep? The combo of the fact I’ve been getting a regular eight hours (and actually remembering to put on eye cream) means no more concealer. On important days (aka days I have Zoom meetings) I will also occasionally fill in my eyebrows, because otherwise they disappear."—Eliza Sullivan, editorial assistant

Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Kiehl's ($50)

kiehl's eye cream
mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen

Freak Beauty Freck OG

"Maybe it’s because warmer weather is finally upon us, but this time has me looking for ways to get that natural glow (or at least fake one). While my makeup has been minimal, I’ve been playing with Freck Beauty’s Freck OG to mimic the dusting of freckles across my nose after a day of sunshine. It makes me feel like I spent some time outdoors instead of gazing longingly out my window. And if a stress-induced pimple makes its way to my jawline—poof, it’s a chic beauty mark."—Jamie Schneider, editorial assistant

Freck OG, Freak Beauty ($22)

freck
mindbodygreen

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
Beauty

How To Trim Your Own Hair + Tips Based On What Hair Texture You Have

Jamie Schneider
How To Trim Your Own Hair + Tips Based On What Hair Texture You Have
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mbg-staffers-beauty-products-covid-19

Your article and new folder have been saved!