Can Your Diet Be High-Fat & Plant-Based? Will Cole Answers All Your Keto Questions

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Photo by Miachel Breton

August 14, 2018

Functional medicine expert, mbg class instructor and Collective member, and my dear friend Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, grew up in a wellness-focused household. But after 10 years of struggling with poor digestion and low energy on a carb-heavy, vegan diet, he knew there had to be a better way to eat plant-based. That's when he discovered the brain-boosting benefits of the ketogenic diet and fueling his body with healthy fats.

If you haven't heard of the ketogenic diet yet, it's a high-fat, moderate protein, low-carb diet (we've written a lot about it on mindbodygreen). It's typically associated with eating lots of meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal products. But in his new book, Ketotarian, Will shares how to meld the two seemingly opposite diets—ketogenic and vegan—to get the best of both worlds.

On this week's episode, I sat down with Will to explore what ketosis is, what it's not, and who should (and shouldn't) try going keto. We talked about the pitfalls of a conventional ketogenic diet and how it can work for a plant-based eater. He also shared his knowledge about how parasites can heal your inflammation and how to find your unique carb sweet spot. Finally, he shared the first thing he drinks every morning (spoiler: It's not butter coffee) and his favorite keto-friendly dessert recipe that had me drooling. Don't miss this one!

