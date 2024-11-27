Advertisement
My Go-To Vibrator For Deeper, Stronger Orgasms Is 15% Off Right Now
I can count on certain things to calm my mind and keep my body feeling good: fresh air, movement, my favorite song on repeat, and (I’m not ashamed to say it) a little quality time with my vibrator. This week, my desire for “me-time” is in full force, and I’m guessing I’m not the only one—which is why you don't want to miss Maude's Black Friday sale.
The brand is offering 15% off sitewide, which means my beloved Maude Vibe is just $42. And, let me tell you, this is one Black Friday purchase you’ll be seriously thanking yourself for (over and over and over again ... in record speed).
Why you need to try the Vibe
I’ve tried dozens (yes, dozens) of the best sex toys, but they've all been collecting dust since I first powered on this sleek device. The crazy part? Even at full price, it costs way less than the rest!
Where other vibrators are loud and clunky, this one is quiet and unassuming. In fact, I leave it on my nightstand without a second thought.
Even vibrator newbies love the Maude Vibe, mainly because it’s incredibly easy to operate (with just one single button), silky smooth to the touch, and brings orgasms without fail.
One reviewer who notes that this was their first vibrator ever writes, "The first time I used it, it felt like my soul was being ripped from my body. This thing has no trouble getting me where I wanna be."
And more experienced users love it, too. In fact, an overwhelming amount of sex experts have recommended the brand to me over the years.
Since I first tried the Maude Vibe earlier this year, I’ve been orgasming way more frequently (read: every time I use it), and I can truly feel the benefits.
Yes, in the moment orgasms feel great—but I’ve personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep1, and less stress when carving out that “me-time” I mentioned earlier.
The takeaway
I could stay here all day listing the benefits of orgasms—and I’ll take any opportunity to talk about the toy that gets me there every time. But the short of it is: This is one device you need to try for yourself. Grab the Maude Vibe now for less than $42, plus save 15% on the brand's other bestselling products (but hurry, this sale ends soon).
