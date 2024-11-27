Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

My Go-To Vibrator For Deeper, Stronger Orgasms Is 15% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
maude vibe black friday sale
Image by mbg creative
November 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I can count on certain things to calm my mind and keep my body feeling good: fresh air, movement, my favorite song on repeat, and (I’m not ashamed to say it) a little quality time with my vibrator. This week, my desire for “me-time” is in full force, and I’m guessing I’m not the only one—which is why you don't want to miss Maude's Black Friday sale.

The brand is offering 15% off sitewide, which means my beloved Maude Vibe is just $42. And, let me tell you, this is one Black Friday purchase you’ll be seriously thanking yourself for (over and over and over again ... in record speed).

Maude Vibe

$42 (was $49)
maude vibe review

Why you need to try the Vibe

I’ve tried dozens (yes, dozens) of the best sex toys, but they've all been collecting dust since I first powered on this sleek device. The crazy part? Even at full price, it costs way less than the rest!

Where other vibrators are loud and clunky, this one is quiet and unassuming. In fact, I leave it on my nightstand without a second thought. 

Even vibrator newbies love the Maude Vibe, mainly because it’s incredibly easy to operate (with just one single button), silky smooth to the touch, and brings orgasms without fail.

One reviewer who notes that this was their first vibrator ever writes, "The first time I used it, it felt like my soul was being ripped from my body. This thing has no trouble getting me where I wanna be."

And more experienced users love it, too. In fact, an overwhelming amount of sex experts have recommended the brand to me over the years. 

Since I first tried the Maude Vibe earlier this year, I’ve been orgasming way more frequently (read: every time I use it), and I can truly feel the benefits. 

Yes, in the moment orgasms feel great—but I’ve personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cyclebetter sleep1, and less stress when carving out that “me-time” I mentioned earlier. 

Maude Vibe

$42 (was $49)
maude vibe review

The takeaway

I could stay here all day listing the benefits of orgasms—and I’ll take any opportunity to talk about the toy that gets me there every time. But the short of it is: This is one device you need to try for yourself. Grab the Maude Vibe now for less than $42, plus save 15% on the brand's other bestselling products (but hurry, this sale ends soon). 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix
Sex

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix
Sex

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix
Sex

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort
Sex

Low Libido? Women Over 50 Say This Transformed Their Sex Lives & Comfort

Carleigh Ferrante

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix
Sex

My Sex Life Instantly Improved When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Sagittarius Season Has Almost Arrived — Here's What To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep Out
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.