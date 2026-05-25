A Massive Study Just Flagged Something In Most People's Diets & It's Not Sodium Or Sugar
You've probably heard that processed foods aren't great for your heart. But a sweeping new study suggests the story goes deeper than sodium, saturated fat, or sugar.
Researchers found that specific preservative additives (the kind listed in fine print on thousands of packaged foods) were independently linked to higher rates of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease over nearly eight years of follow-up.
Crucially, the findings held up even after accounting for overall diet quality, sodium intake, and consumption of ultra-processed foods.
About the study
Published in the European Heart Journal, the NutriNet-Santé research tracked adults in France from 2009 through 2024, analyzing the participants' diets and health outcomes.
- This analysis included 112,395 adults with a median follow-up of 7.9 years.
- Over that period, researchers identified 2,450 cardiovascular disease (CVD) cases and 5,544 high blood pressure cases.
What made this study stand out was how detailed it was. Rather than broadly labeling foods as "ultra-processed," researchers tracked exposure to 58 individual preservative additives using brand-specific food records collected over up to 15 years.
Because additive content can vary significantly from one brand to another, even within the same food category, this level of detail allowed for unusually precise estimates of how much of each preservative participants were actually consuming over time.
Preservatives in packaged foods were linked to higher heart disease risk
Participants were grouped into lower, medium, and higher consumers of preservative food additives.
Those with the highest intake of total non-antioxidant preservatives (the kind that don't function as antioxidants) had a 16% higher risk of CVD and a 26% higher risk of coronary heart disease compared to those with the lowest intake.
Higher intake of total preservatives overall was associated with a 24% higher risk of high blood pressure.
Several individual additives were specifically flagged for high blood pressure risk:
- Potassium sorbate (E202): 39% higher risk
- Citric acid (E330): 25% higher risk
- Sodium nitrite (E250): 16% higher risk
- Potassium metabisulphite (E224): 16% higher risk
- Ascorbic acid (E300): 14% higher risk of high blood pressure and 15% higher risk of CVD
- Sodium erythorbate (E316): 14% higher risk
- Sodium ascorbate (E301): 12% higher risk
- Sulphites overall: 11% higher risk
These associations held up after adjusting for age, BMI, physical activity, smoking, sodium intake, saturated fat, sugar, fruit and vegetable intake, and ultra-processed food consumption, suggesting the preservatives themselves, not just the broader dietary pattern, may be contributing to the observed risk.
The study also found that about 16% of the link between non-antioxidant preservative exposure and CVD was explained by high blood pressure, and about 5% was explained by type 2 diabetes, pointing to plausible biological pathways.
Where these additives are hiding in your food
These additives are far more widespread than many people realize.
According to the study, more than 20% of industrial foods and drinks on a major global food database contained at least one preservative additive as of 2024.
In fact, 99.5% of participants had a non-zero intake of preservative food additives, meaning virtually everyone was consuming them regularly.
Here's where the most commonly flagged additives tend to show up:
- Nitrites (E249, E250): Primarily in processed meats like deli turkey, ham, bacon, hot dogs, and cured sausages, 54% of nitrite intake came from processed meat.
- Sulphites (E220–E228): Predominantly in alcoholic beverages, particularly wine (83.7% of sulphite intake came from alcoholic drinks), it's also found in dried fruits, packaged soups, and some condiments.
- Sorbates (E200, E202, E203): Widely used in packaged baked goods, cheese, yogurt, and processed snacks.
- Erythorbates (E315, E316): Common in processed meats alongside nitrites (42.1% of erythorbate intake came from processed meat).
- Ascorbates (E300–E304): Found in processed fruits and vegetables and many ultra-processed foods (51% of ascorbate intake came from processed fruits and vegetables).
- Citric acid (E330): Present in soft drinks, canned goods, packaged snacks, and flavored beverages; 91.3% of participants consumed it regularly.
Why the additive form may matter
One of the more interesting findings involves additives that are chemically identical, or nearly identical, to nutrients found naturally in whole foods.
Take ascorbic acid. As a food additive (E300), it's the same molecule as vitamin C. Yet research has consistently found that getting more vitamin C naturally from fruits and vegetables is linked to lower cardiovascular risk. So why would the additive form show the opposite pattern?
The researchers point to a few possible explanations. When you eat vitamin C in a piece of fruit, it comes packaged with fiber, plant compounds, and other nutrients that affect how your body absorbs and uses it.
An isolated additive in a processed product doesn't carry those same co-factors. Dosage and absorption also differ, as do interactions with other ingredients.
Even when a food additive has the same chemical structure as a naturally occurring nutrient, its effects can differ based on the food it's in, the dose, and how it interacts with other compounds.
A similar distinction applies to nitrates and nitrites. Nitrates found naturally in vegetables like beets, spinach, and arugula have been linked to cardiovascular benefits in some research.
Nitrites used as preservatives in processed meats, by contrast, interact with proteins during meat processing to form N-nitroso compounds—themselves a risk factor for insulin resistance, which in turn raises the risk of both high blood pressure and CVD over time.
Important caveats
This is an observational study, which means it can identify associations but cannot prove that preservatives directly cause cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure. There's always a chance that other unmeasured factors played a role, though the models were adjusted for a wide range of potential confounders and remained consistent across multiple sensitivity analyses.
The cohort was also not fully representative of the general population: participants were more likely to be women, more highly educated, and to have healthier baseline lifestyles than average. That said, for this type of research, what matters most is having a wide range of exposure levels across participants, which NutriNet-Santé did capture.
The researchers are clear that these findings don't contradict existing dietary guidelines. Rather, they add a new layer: it may matter not just whether you're eating enough produce and limiting red meat, but also which additives are accumulating across the foods you eat every day. More experimental research is needed to understand the mechanisms before any regulatory conclusions can be drawn.
This is also part of a broader policy conversation. California's executive order on ultra-processed foods and dyes and Arizona's push to clean up school lunch ingredients reflect growing interest in the cumulative additive load in everyday foods.
Reducing your preservative exposure: where to start
The goal here isn't to make you afraid of your pantry. But if you're looking to support your heart health beyond the standard advice, reducing your overall preservative intake is a reasonable place to focus.
Prioritizing anti-inflammatory whole foods and starting your day with heart-protective breakfast choices are practical strategies that align with what this research points toward.
A few starting points:
- Prioritize fresh and minimally processed foods: Fresh meat, fish, whole grains, legumes, and produce naturally contain far fewer additives than their packaged counterparts; the researchers themselves recommend favoring "fresh and minimally processed" versions
- Scan ingredient lists for the most flagged additives: Look for sodium nitrite (E250), potassium sorbate (E202), sulphites (E220–E228), and sodium erythorbate (E316), especially in processed meats, packaged baked goods, and flavored beverages
- Rethink processed meat frequency: Deli meats, bacon, and cured sausages were the primary source of nitrite and erythorbate exposure in the study; swapping in fresh-cooked proteins more often is one of the most direct ways to reduce intake
- Choose plain over flavored packaged products: Plain yogurt over shelf-stable flavored varieties, plain oats over packaged cereals, fresh bread over packaged loaves
- Don't stress about vitamin C in food: The concern here is with ascorbic acid as a food additive in processed products, not with eating an orange or a handful of strawberries
The takeaway
A large study tracking over 112,000 adults for nearly eight years found that higher intake of widely used food preservatives (including nitrites, sulphites, sorbates, and citric acid) was linked to meaningfully higher rates of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, even after adjusting for sodium, diet quality, and ultra-processed food intake.
The findings don't overturn existing dietary guidance, but they do add an important layer: it's not just what you eat, but what's been added to preserve it. Favoring fresh and minimally processed foods where possible remains one of the most practical ways to reduce cumulative additive exposure and support long-term heart health.