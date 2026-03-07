Your March Monthly Horoscope Brings The Astrological New Year, Aries Season & More
Hang tight, friends, because the wild ride’s not over yet. After the seismic shifts of February—Saturn and Neptune igniting a new era in Aries, the Aquarius solar eclipse launching the Year of the Fire Horse—March comes in with fierce energy.
The month opens in the midst of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde, on the heels of a late February Mars-Uranus square that brought an unexpected war in the Middle East.
So yeah. Typically, the beginning of March would be a time to slow down, dream, and integrate as the Sun travels through Pisces. But this year, it’s set against some new astrological patterns that won’t let us drift off and escape.
A major revelation will arrive on March 3, when the Virgo full moon culminates as a total lunar eclipse
This dramatic lunation closes out the two-week eclipse season and is likely to expose even more of what’s been coming to the surface since February.
Virgo eclipses deal in precision and practicality: what needs to be streamlined so you can show up at full capacity? Expect revelations around health, work, and daily routines. Eclipses move fast, so any revelations will likely demand that you follow up with fast action.
In world politics, the Virgo eclipse could spotlight issues around surveillance, data, military operations and religious fervor. (The Open AI, Anthropic and Defense Department conflict of late February gave a glimpse of how eclipses in tech-driven Aquarius and Virgo have bookended eclipse season in a literal way.)
The planet of luck finally resumes forward motion in Cancer
Even more global action arrives on March 10, when worldly Jupiter ends a four-month retrograde in Cancer and powers forward again. In day-to-day life, plans that stalled, collaborations that lost momentum, and domestic matters that felt stuck since November 11 should start moving in the right direction.
Ever since international Jupiter first entered domestic Cancer on June 9, 2025, home, family and emotional foundations have been in the spotlight. It’s also come along with some of the most challenging times in recent history as immigration, border patrol, and protectionism have surged.
Jupiter will remain in Cancer until June 30, and we expect these issues to continue occupying the headlines.
Then comes the turning point the whole month has been building toward
On March 20, two significant shifts occur: the Sun moves into Aries, igniting the spring equinox and a fiery new astrological new year. Mercury ends its three-week retrograde in Pisces, restoring forward momentum to communications, plans, and scattered thinking that have plagued us all since February 26.
But Aries season doesn't show up empty-handed. On March 22, the Aries Sun makes a rare conjunction with illusory Neptune in Aries.
Then on March 25, the Sun meets structured Saturn in what we call "The Day of Challenges"
While you may feel like Saturn is dampening your dream, this is actually your cue to make a plan. The ideas may be great but, uh, how will you build them? A blueprint, a timeline, an initial concrete step—this is your cue to define that.
Get used to toggling between fact and fantasy, and wading through disinformation, from deepfakes to dystopian fears. The tension between Neptune's boundless vision and Saturn's demand for structure is a defining theme of 2026, as the duo will travel in close proximity all year. (Their exact meetup on February 20, which we named "The Great Reset," was the kickoff point.)
March is ultimately a month of two distinct movements: the deep, reflective waters of Pisces season giving way to the spark and fire of Aries. But with eclipse season bookending the first part of the month, it will be potent from start to finish.
By the time the eclipse and retrograde dust settle and we move into April, life may be on a very different trajectory.