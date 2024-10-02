This Liner Trick Instantly Lifts The Eyes & Makes Them Look Wider

You don't have to be an advanced makeup expert to give graphic eyeliner a go. Sure, these intricate designs may take a steadier hand, but thanks to the scores of beauty tutorials on (what else?) TikTok, it's now easier than ever to master various liner looks. And if Euphoria has taught us anything over the past few years, it's that you don't need a posh excuse to rock a full-glam face beat. Go ahead and dial up the drama—eye gems and all—just for the fun of it.