Makeup is only as good as the skin underneath—which is why every single routine starts with some prep work. "When I'm working with either my eyes or a client's eyes, I will do a little bit of lymphatic drainage around the eye," she says. Waking up with puffy eyes is certainly a common concern for many people: As you lay stagnant throughout the night, fluid settles in the face. While it can affect the entirety of the face, the eyes are often the first to show for it as the skin in the area is thinner.