The Best Way To Achieve Bright Eyes — Without A Lot Of Makeup

Once the skin is prepped, she takes to the lashes: “As soon as you use that tool, it’s lifting those lashes to the heavens above—that makes the eyes look awake and bigger,” she says. She then tops the lashes with her go-to mascara, paying special attention to the outer corners to really enhance that doe-like appearance. And for good measure? Go ahead and hit them with the curler again, to help blend everything together.

Finally, add your concealer. But this is very important says Gilleo: Do not coat the area—use your coverup sparingly and specifically. "I never put concealer under the whole entire eye because when it's like under the outer corner of your eye area and underneath, you really can see all of those fine lines," Gilleo says. "And I want to look as young as possible."

While makeup has the incredible ability to transform you, it also can age the appearance of your skin when you go overboard. Yes, one of the easiest ways to look more vibrant and youthful is to pare back how much you're applying.

"I only do concealer in the inner corner, since that's where darkness hides," she says. "I just put a dab on the inner corner and then blend it with either a tiny BeautyBlender, a little brush, or even like your ring finger."

And there you have it, with just a touch of product, some gentle love, and the right moves—your eyes look ready to take on the new year.