 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Multivitamin, Says A Nutrition Scientist 
|
Expert Reviewed This Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Multivitamin, Says A Nutrition Scientist 

This Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Multivitamin, Says A Nutrition Scientist 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Don't Ignore This Sketchy Multivitamin Red Flag, Says A Nutrition Scientist

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

July 20, 2022 — 20:03 PM

What does a "good" multivitamin look like? Don't fret, we already vetted a list of 18 top picks, but it's always a good idea to get to know your supplement facts panel as you browse. There's a ton of marketing jargon to parse—and some labels can be a bit, well, shady.

Specifically, our in-house nutritionist and vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, identifies one phrase that gives her pause. Here, she describes the No. 1 red flag to look for in a multivitamin. 

The biggest red flag for multivitamins

According to Ferira, any supplement brand that uses the term "pharmaceutical-grade" to describe its ingredients is questionable. See, there's a major myth that the supplement industry is unregulated by the FDA—this is entirely false. The FDA actually has very stringent rules (a breakdown of those rules here) in terms of what claims are legally allowed on supplement labels: Within these boundaries, foods are unique from dietary supplements, which are unique from over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, which are unique from prescription pharmaceutical drugs. Each category has its own lane, with a bucket of procedures to follow and claims they should and should not use—so when pharmaceutical language makes its way to dietary supplements (like a multi), it's crossing into another lane without a metaphorical blinker, and well, in driving and otherwise, that's just plain dangerous. 

"That is blurring a line," Ferira once said on the mindbodygreen podcast. "And in the United States, the laws have quite clearly drawn lines. She continues, "I would say that's a red flag. Like in a relationship, [I would] just move on."

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(50)
ultimate multivitamin+

In addition to pharmaceutical-grade, you may also see terms like pharmacist-recommended, doctor-formulated, guaranteed quality, comprehensive, complete—all of which might not hold much meaning (unless those claims have verifiable backing). High potency, however, is a nutrient content claim with an actual definition that's regulated, as it was defined by the FDA in 1997. For multi-ingredient supplements, this means at least two-thirds (or 67%) of the ingredients need to contain 100% or more of their daily value (DV).

So if your supplement boasts a high-potency claim, take a peek at the ingredient list to make sure the information checks out. If you're curious, mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ is well above the two-thirds mark; in fact, the multi can claim a whopping 83% of its vitamins and minerals with DVs as high potency (which is well above the 67% requirement). "If you check out the product, turn it over—it becomes abundantly clear in the supplement facts panel," Ferira says. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

When choosing a multivitamin (or any other supplement for that matter), it's important to determine what's a valid nutritional claim and what's merely marketing noise or hype. After cutting out those subpar players, you can find the best formula for your nutritional goals and lifestyle that ticks every single box. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(50)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(50)
ultimate multivitamin+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects

Sarah Regan
The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects
Integrative Health

Only 15% Of People Have This Sleeping Style — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan
Only 15% Of People Have This Sleeping Style — Are You One Of Them?
Home

Always Kill Succulents? It's Probably A Soil Issue — Here's What To Know

Emma Loewe
Always Kill Succulents? It's Probably A Soil Issue — Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

Blue Light Is Everywhere (Not Just In Screens) — How To Protect Yourself 24/7

Josey Murray
Blue Light Is Everywhere (Not Just In Screens) — How To Protect Yourself 24/7
Integrative Health

How To Actually Train Yourself To Wake Up Earlier, From A Sleep Specialist

Sarah Regan
How To Actually Train Yourself To Wake Up Earlier, From A Sleep Specialist
Functional Food

Don't Order Hungryroot Until You've Read This Honest Review

Sarah Regan
Don't Order Hungryroot Until You've Read This Honest Review
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

5 Drinks To Sip On For Smooth, Comfortable Digestion After A Meal

Merrell Readman
5 Drinks To Sip On For Smooth, Comfortable Digestion After A Meal
Spirituality

Goals Feeling Out Of Reach? These 7 Manifestation Methods Can Really Help

Sarah Regan
Goals Feeling Out Of Reach? These 7 Manifestation Methods Can Really Help
Motivation

How Long Your Daily Hot Girl Walks Need To Be For Heart & Memory Benefits

Merrell Readman
How Long Your Daily Hot Girl Walks Need To Be For Heart & Memory Benefits
Beauty

People Swear This Eyeliner Trick Will Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Jamie Schneider
People Swear This Eyeliner Trick Will Make Someone Fall In Love With You
Integrative Health

The No. 1 Mistake That Leads To Mold Growth, From A Functional MD

Olivia Giacomo
The No. 1 Mistake That Leads To Mold Growth, From A Functional MD
Personal Growth

Our Best Budgeting Tips & Mindset Shifts To Deal With Rising Prices

Alexandra Engler
Our Best Budgeting Tips & Mindset Shifts To Deal With Rising Prices
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/major-multivitamin-red-flag
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!