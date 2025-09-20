This Supplement Pair Works Like A Dream For Calm Nights & Deep Sleep*
You can't expect your mind to quiet the second you get in bed. Instead, you need to start a solid wind-down routine at least an hour, if not two, before going to sleep. And a sleep supplement should be on your radar for this process.
Yes, it’s true that the right supplement can do wonders for your sleep quality. The challenge is finding one that truly supports your body’s natural rhythms.
For example, melatonin supplements are everywhere, but most experts don’t recommend them as a nightly solution, but rather as a short-term option in low doses to adapt to time changes. And many products deliver an alarming amount of this hormone.
A supplement duo worth trying instead is magnesium and tart cherry. Here’s what makes these two ingredients the real dream team.
Magnesium calms the nervous system
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in more than 300 chemical reactions in the body, yet 43% U.S. adults aren’t getting enough from food alone.
Running low on magnesium can have ripple effects through the body, impacting everything from mood to stress, muscle tension, and difficulty falling asleep1.
So, taking a magnesium supplement before bed can help your brain and muscles relax.
More specifically, magnesium activates receptors for gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a calming neurotransmitter2 that helps quiet a stimulated nervous system (that can even last through the night to keep you asleep).*
Tart cherry’s polyphenols
Tart cherries aren’t very tasty to eat fresh (those would be sweet cherries), but 100% tart cherry powder is much more appealing and is bursting with the same beneficial polyphenols.
These polyphenols help buffer oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways3 in the body, both of which can interfere with deep, restorative sleep.*
Overall, tart cherries have an indirect (but effective) way of promoting sleep4 by creating an internal environment that lets your brain and body relax and drift off with ease.*
How to get these two ingredients
The most convenient way to reap the benefits of these two supplements is with mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest and recovery.
Each single-serve packet provides 230 milligrams of magnesium (which is an effective dose to support optimal magnesium levels while reaping the sleep benefits) and 480 milligrams of a clinically studied tart cherry powder.
All you have to do is mix the berry-flavored powder in 8 ounces of water (still or carbonated) and enjoy an hour or two before.
One customer even said, “I’ve taken this supplement consistently for the last six months. While I could feel it working right away, my sleep scores jumped after the first two months.*”
Bonus: These ingredients also support recovery*
Magnesium and tart cherry are also key ingredients for supporting exercise recovery.
Magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness5 afterward in those who are physically active.*
And, studies have linked regular tart cherry intake to less post-workout soreness, speedier muscle repair, and even greater endurance and strength gains.
Plus, you could also have more energy to put into your workouts if you’re sleeping better.
The takeaway
Deep, rejuvenating sleep isn’t just about clocking hours; it’s about giving your body the nutrients it needs to truly relax and repair.*
When choosing a sleep aid that actually works, opt for one like magnesium+ rest and recovery that combines two research-backed ingredients.