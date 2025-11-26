This Device Helped A Nurse Hack Her Metabolism (& It's 50% Off Right Now)
It's easy to believe that a slow metabolism is just genetics (and there's not a lot you can do about it). After all, only 12% of the American population is estimated to be metabolically healthy.
But while I'm unlucky enough to have inherited a less-than-optimal metabolism, I also know that my metabolic health is completely malleable. There are plenty of active steps I can take to optimize my metabolism—and now it's easier than ever to track these improvements thanks to the Lumen device.
This smart metabolism tracker uses daily CO2 readings to provide real-time insights into how your metabolism is operating. It then gives actionable insights to optimize your metabolism.
And while this nurse-approved device typically costs $599 per year, you can snag it for just $299 for the year right now in Lumen's Black Friday sale.
How the Lumen device works
First things first, it's important to remember that metabolism is a complex process. It reflects how your body transforms food into energy and waste—which then supplies our bodies with energy for vital functions.
Your metabolism impacts how quickly (and efficiently) your body can burn calories and convert carbohydrates, fats, and protein into energy.
So, where does the Lumen come in? While metabolism is flexible, your goal is to burn fat in the morning, transition to carbohydrates in the evening, and then return to fat-burning mode before bed.
By analyzing the concentration of CO2 in your breath, the Lumen device can determine whether your body is using carbohydrates or fats for energy. It can then provide real-time recommendations on how to eat that day to optimize your metabolism.
With regular use, it's possible to tweak your diet, sleep, and activity until your metabolism readings align with Lumen's recommended cycle.
What testers say
Registered nurse Amanda Lundberg, R.N., tested the Lumen metabolism tracker for mindbodygreen. Here's her final takeaway:
"As a nurse and a woman who has struggled with weight loss and a slow metabolism her whole adult life, trying Lumen was eye-opening and validating. Combining modern technology with time-tested nutrition science, it provides a unique approach to understanding and managing your bodily functions. Of course, as with any lifestyle change, making a habit in a short amount of time can be tricky."
Of course, you don't need to be a medical professional to benefit from the Lumen tracker. The informative device has more than 3,000 reviews from real customers—and they say it's an essential tool for accountability and education.
What other users say:
- "This past 2 weeks have shown me how my intake, sleep levels and activity correlates with my metabolism. I love the educational videos and guidance the company provides with their product. It's a great tool to have with my glucose monitor."
- "This has been so interesting to be able to see what is happening inside my body and how external factors affect it! It's nice to know what macros you need and when you need to eat them. The app takes you step by step and makes it so much easier!"
- "Lumen has taken away the nutritional confusion I had about how to lose weight and be healthy. I find it easy to use and the support is very helpful. I lost weight in the first week and that hadn't happened for a very long time."
The takeaway
If you're struggling to optimize your metabolism, the Lumen tracker is your ultimate hack. The handheld device makes understanding metabolic flexibility less complicated by providing actionable steps to set you up for success. And right now you can score a device for just $299 in Lumen's Black Friday sale.